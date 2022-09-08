The annual Sherry’s Run 5K event in Lebanon benefits Sherry’s Hope, a nonprofit organization with a mission to support those in the community who are fighting cancer.
Each year, the event memorializes a life lost to cancer and honors someone currently battling the disease. This year, the 5K honors Alex Hutto, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Alex Hutto was just 30 years old when he got the news. He married his soulmate, Rachel, worked toward his career and had just become a father.
Everything seemed to be heading in a positive direction until he received the untimely news.
After learning of the diagnosis, Alex Hutto said that he was nervous and confused.
Despite the negative outlook, he leaned on the Lord. Many of his friends and family lifted prayers of healing for Hutto, but his wife indicated that Hutto’s primary prayer remained the same, asking for the strength to be ok with whatever God’s will was for him.
“He asked, ‘God let me be ok with whatever your will is for me,’ ” Rachel Hutto said.
Hutto’s wife prayed for peace and strength daily.
“I knew that I could not care for Alex through treatments, appointments, late nights, and side effects while still being a parent to our son without the strength and peace that only God can provide,” Rachel Hutto said.
They both tried to take things one day at a time and focus on the positive rather than fear.
Alex Hutto explained that there are many lessons to learn when going through cancer treatments or preparing for surgery, as one learns how to take care of themselves in a whole new way while also learning life lessons that one would never expect.
“God will take the things in the world that are bad and turn them into something good,” Alex Hutto said.
He pointed to a new career opportunity as just one example of that. Alex Hutto now works for a company that offers genetic testing to inform people if they have specific genes that increase their risk for cancer. By working in this field, Alex Hutto hopes to achieve one of the goals he set for himself during his journey, which is to spread the word of God and cancer awareness.
Growing up, Alex Hutto would participate in the Sherry’s Run 5K. Now, it is more important than ever for him to return the favor of love and support that he received during his treatments.
He indicated that sometimes it takes a difficult time, like battling cancer, to realize how important it is to invest in your neighbors and community. Occasionally, those people will unexpectedly lift you up in your time of need.
“The biggest thing that we didn’t realize before Alex’s fight was how it affects everything in your life and everyone in your home,” Rachel Hutto said. “Even in remission, there are lasting effects that some people never know about.”
Alex Hutto added, “It’s a big deal to have someone there supporting you and helping you through each step. Sherry’s Hope is there to offer that support.”
Memorializing
Everyone is given different abilities in life. Some people are born to lead, others to follow, and some to share. Bob Lowe was blessed with many attributes, but spreading the love of Jesus Christ and giving to his community were two of his best.
Lowe was a Lebanon local through and through. He graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy, attended Cumberland University, and then started a travel agency that he ran for 37 years.
Lowe and his wife of 35 years, Shirley, loved being involved with their children’s schools and sports, and for several years they opened their home for gatherings and cookouts. He was a dedicated advocate for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and they both supported several area schools through boosters and volunteering. Lowe also taught a Sunday School class at his church.
In 2020, Lowe and his family received the devastating news of his head and neck cancer diagnosis.
Generally, head and neck cancers have a poor prognosis, but that didn’t keep him from fighting it. Lowe fought his disease for two years with a strong faith in God and a community full of support. His wife said that God gave them peace, comfort, and hope through their faith.
Those three things gave Lowe’s family and friends assurances about getting through the day.
Sherry’s Hope was special in Lowe’s heart as he supported the organization.
“Bob was always ready and willing to assist in any way possible no matter what the challenge was,” Gary Whitaker said. “I could mention a problem to Bob, and without hesitation, he would find a solution.”
Throughout the years, Lowe and his family supported Sherry’s Hope. The organization admired his gracious attitude and servant leadership.
Sherry’s Hope is dedicating the 19th annual Sherry’s Run in Lowe’s memory to celebrate the impact he left on his community.
Registration fees for the Sherry’s Run 5K event go directly back to the community to support families fighting cancer. That registration fee could pay someone’s water bill, prescriptions, or medical copays or help provide transportation to and from their treatments.
The 5K event to benefit Sherry’s Hope is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m. at the intersection of North Castle Heights Avenue and West Main Street in Lebanon. Individuals can register today or join a team at www.sherrysrun.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.