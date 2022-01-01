A 911 call that prompted a large response from local law enforcement proved to be a hoax, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Capt. Tyler Chandler, the department’s public information officer, confirmed on Thursday that around 11:20 a.m. a call was received from an individual claiming to be a child.
The caller reported a shooting to have occurred in the 200 block of Paul Drive in Mt. Juliet. Chandler said that the department had “15-20 personnel,” that responded to the scene.
“When someone calls, and alleges a shooting has occurred, we send as many resources as we can,” Chandler said.
The department was able to make contact with the homeowner, who informed them that no shooting had occurred at the residence.
Chandler said that an investigation will now look into identifying the caller.
