After 21 years in public education, new Springdale Elementary School Principal Jennifer Yokom still sees every day as unique.
No day, however, might compare to a backpack discovery.
When Yokom received a call during fifth-grade graduation that she needed to go down to a classroom, no one knew what was moving inside a little girl’s bag.
“I said, ‘Honey, why is there a bunny in your backpack,’ ” Yokom said. “She said, ‘Because the bunny wanted to come to school and learn that day.’ I just thought that she loved school so much that she wanted her pet bunny, which is her best friend, to come experience school too.”
Yokom has also had a love for school. She knew from a young age that she wanted to go into education and said that she’s never really considered another career path.
“From when I was a little girl, I knew that I wanted to work in a school,” Yokom said. “I always thought my teachers were heroes.”
Growing up in Wilson County, Yokom saw how that the district always seemed to put its students first. When she first started applying for jobs as an educator, she was unsure whether she’d return to her hometown after completing an bachelor’s degree at Tennessee Tech University and a masters degree in leadership and administration from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Yokom taught at Mt. Juliet’s W.A. Wright Elementary for 12 years before she transitioned to working in administration as the school’s interim assistant principal for a year. She wanted to continue her time in administration, so when she found out that former Stoner Creek Elementary School Principal Christine Miller was looking for a new assistant principal, she dropped everything.
“I left vacation and drove all the way home to interview with her,” Yokom said. “It was worth it. I just knew that her energy was the same energy that I had.”
When Sprindale Elementary opened its doors in 2017, Yokom and Miller took on the positions of the new school’s assistant principal and principal, respectively.
Yokom will be taking over as principal as Miller moves to a position with the Wilson County Schools Central Office.
Over the course of her career in education, Yokom said that the most rewarding part has been seeing students grow throughout their time in elementary school and leave for middle school with confidence.
“They’re confident in who they are and what they want to be going into middle school,” Yokom said. “That can be such a hard transition for students. I think that’s the most rewarding part, that I see them come in so young, and when they leave us, they have confidence.”
