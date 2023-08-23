Spence Creek neighbors were startled on Sunday night as a vehicle crashed through some of its backyards.
Prior to the incident in the Lebanon neighborhood, a Lebanon police officer driving on Highway 109 clocked a vehicle travelling at 113 mph. After making a U-turn, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.
“The suspect then collided with a vehicle turning into the Spence Creek neighborhood, causing the suspect’s vehicle to travel from the roadway through multiple back yard,” the Lebanon Police Department stated on social media. “At this time, alcohol is suspected in this crash.”
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. According to the preliminary report, the driver was attempting to pass another vehicle as the second vehicle was turning left. The driver struck the car and crossed an embankment before striking a fence.
The preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol also shows that charges are pending.
