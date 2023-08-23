Backyard crash

Tennessee Highway Safety Patrol is investigating Sunday’s incident where a driver crashed through backyards in the Spence Creek neighborhood in Lebanon.

Spence Creek neighbors were startled on Sunday night as a vehicle crashed through some of its backyards.

Prior to the incident in the Lebanon neighborhood, a Lebanon police officer driving on Highway 109 clocked a vehicle travelling at 113 mph. After making a U-turn, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

