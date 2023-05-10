The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Ashley Thon, an art teacher at Mt. Juliet High School ...
Name … Ashley Thon
School … Mount Juliet High School
Age … 33
What grade/subject do you teach? Visual arts, advanced placement studio art, AP art history grades
How long have you been in education? 10 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 7 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Hillwood High School
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? When I was in college, I worked in retail in Los Angeles. I worked part time as a stylist and helped dress some celebrities for events and shows.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I like going to Nashville Soccer (Club) games, doing trivia and doing crafts/projects. I like to take old artwork or furniture and modify it and give it new life.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you would like to detail? I worked as a nanny and art tutor before I was hired in Metro (Nashville) to teach art. I never applied for the school that I was hired at. I was recommended by a teacher that I shadowed in college and called/offered the job.
How would you describe your teaching style? I would say that my teaching style is very relaxed and driven by communication and trying to find the interests of each student and finding a way to cater to their specific needs and interests. I believe in communication and being open/honest with my students and treating them with respect, and in return, they are very open and honest with me and are more receptive to lessons.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I talk to my students like they are peers, rather than talking down to them. I find that when I talk to them like they are actual people and have conversations with them (about their interests as well as the lessons), they stay more engaged. I try to structure lessons and activities as discussions and try to keep things open-ended so that my students do not become discouraged from sharing their opinions. I also share with my classes when I make a mistake or mess up on a project. I find that it makes them less afraid of taking risks if I share that I struggled or made a mistake.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? My second or third year at MJHS, I had a student that was one of the toughest students that I’ve ever taught. He hardly ever did the work and was generally disruptive and disrespectful in class. I started with a more strict approach and would send the student from my class and write him up until one day I sat him down and told him how much it hurt and upset me that he behaved this way in class. I asked him what I could do to help him be successful and tried to make a compromise to help him pass the class. After that day, not only did he not give me any issues, he would stop by to check in every day and semester to see how my classes were going. It really showed me the importance of getting to know your students and showing them that you care and are there for them. Sometimes, they just need to know we are here for them.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? MJHS is all about school spirit and community. The administration supports our staffulty and students in everything, and it feels like almost every month we have fun activities or reward days and spirit days to look forward to that help keep the students and teachers motivated and excited about being in school.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I didn’t know I wanted to be a teacher until I was in college. I actually never thought I would be a teacher. I was undeclared and had to pick a major, so I thought “I like art, and I like working with kids and helping people.” So, I declared art education and found out quickly how much I loved teaching art and seeing the excitement students feel when they create something or learn a new skill. My freshman year of college, I was placed into classrooms to practice teaching, and I felt like a part of myself that had been missing was found. I have had many jobs over the years before I became a teacher, and while teaching is challenging, it is what I know I am meant to do.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The most fulfilling part of teaching is when I get to see how proud a student is when they finally achieve something that they did not think they could achieve. I love seeing students problem solve together and work together on a task or when I introduce a new process, and a day or so later, a student is helping to teach another student that might be struggling. To see a student understand what they are doing and feel confident enough to step in and help a peer, that fills my heart with so much pride and joy.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is balancing teaching with all of the other tasks and events that are always going on within the school. There are extracurricular expectations and the ever-changing programs and approaches presented each year that teachers are expected to learn and implement into their classrooms. Another challenge is seeing students struggle and sometimes being unable to do anything about it. Teenage years are tough, and there is a lot that students go through as they are figuring out who they are and what they want to do. We do not always know what all of our students are going through, but we can usually tell when something is off or bothering them. Seeing someone you care about and want to be successful struggle can be challenging.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? When I first started teaching, my view on teaching was that I needed to be strict and very authoritative, but as I continued to teach, I realized that teaching is not about being strict and hard on your students. Teaching is more about building a bond and relationship with your students and helping them to feel loved and safe while they are learning. I also did not realize everything that goes into being a teacher when I first started teaching. I have so much more respect for the profession and my teachers I had in school now that I know everything they had to do to help provide an enriching learning experience.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I have seen that there is more pressure on teachers to adapt to changes in the world while teaching. We had to learn to teach remotely while still engaging with our students and providing modifications to lessons. I think that, moving forward, teachers will continue to take on more or different roles outside of the classroom, and the structure of the classroom or options and approaches to teaching will evolve. We have virtual learning now, as well as the hybrid approach used during the (COVID-19) pandemic. These have been fantastic to help if students or even the teacher is out for an extended period. We have resources to post work online for students that would like to have resources loaded on their computers at their seats as they work so they can go at their own pace.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I know this is something that Wilson County Schools is working on, but I think that (it would be beneficial) if teachers had more of a voice in some of the decisions within the schools and district.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Someone that has been impactful during my teaching career has been two people — one Steve Campbell, who was my classroom neighbor my first year teaching. He was so helpful and supportive and such a positive outlet that helped to shape my approach to teaching and some of the struggles that comes with being a teacher. The other person that has been impactful was Mel Brown. He was my principal in high school and the principal that hired me at MJHS. Mr. Brown had such high standards and expectations for the students and faculty and so much pride in the school and everything that he did. It was infectious and made you want to be the best that you could be.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? One of my most memorable moments teaching is more of an interesting and challenging teaching day early in my career. One of my first few years teaching, the power went out in the entire school, so I had to spend my day teaching by the light from my windows and improvising on my lessons since we could not use any technology. Part of the way through the day, we all had to gather in the cafeteria, so I had to gather my art supplies and teach my class while every other class was going at the same time in the cafeteria.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? If a student came to me with something personal or that they were struggling with, I would feel very honored that they trusted me enough to share a part of themselves with me. It also means so much to me when a student comes back and thanks me for teaching them and challenging them. When they notice the purpose behind what I do and the approach that I have to help them grow as an artist, it means so much.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I hope to be remembered for loving what I do and loving my students and always being there and supporting them the best that I can. I would hope that my students look back and they think of me as a teacher that cared and was there for them and someone they could go to for anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.