A.C. Denson passed away on July 29, 2022, at age 88.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens following the service.
Pallbearers are Jody Bowman, Jeff Bowman, Larry Bowman, Scott Granstaff, Mike Marks, Charles Cox and Leslie Denson. Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Granstaff and Kevin Welty.
Visitation is at the funeral home Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
A.C. Denson was born to Winnie Pippin and Alex Leo Denson.
He served in the United States Marine Corps.
In civilian life, he was a machinist for Texas Boot and Fortune Plastics.
He is survived by: his children, Dianna (Kevin) Welty, Larry (Regina) Bowman; grandchildren, Jody Ray (Samantha) Bowman, Jeff Lee (Beth) Bowman, Billy Keith, Melissa Keith; wife, Cindy Denson; sister-in-law, Linda (Buddy) Granstaff, Mary Denson, Marlene Denson; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: the mother of his children, Gladys Gannon Williams; son, Walter Ray Keith; parents, Winnie Florence Pippin Denson, Alex Leo Denson; brothers, James Bill Denson, Dennie Lee Denson; sisters, Elene Marks, Edna Jean Cox, Jo Mae Allen; and furry companions, Daisy and Bubba.
Special thanks goes to Avalon Hospice and Tori Summers.
