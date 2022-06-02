As the Wilson County Budget Committee explores how best to implement an updated pay plan, it’s also trying to meet the requests of departments for the upcoming fiscal year.
Although county officials remain hopeful that the increased wages will help attract and retain employees, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) Director Joey Cooper contends that it’s not enough to address his department’s staffing woes.
WEMA has been struggling to staff all of its stations due to lack of personnel, created by several recent departures, many of whom cited compensation as their reason for leaving in exit interviews, but according to Cooper, the problem goes beyond simply filling vacancies.
During a meeting at the Wilson County Courthouse on Tuesday, Cooper told the Wilson County Budget Committee that he needs to be able to fill more captain positions, as his current administration is being stretched too thin, while picking up the slack cause by personnel shortages.
A captain is responsible for overseeing many aspects of emergency services.
According to the director, he’s been sounding the alarm for some time, only to have them fall on deaf ears.
“Since 2014, we have been able to add just one administrative employee,” Cooper said. “We cannot accomplish our job without these people. To get to where we need to be, we need these positions filled. Imagine if at the (Wilson County) Road Commission, you didn’t have the supervisors to oversee what’s going on at street level. That is what’s happening at WEMA. Since 2014, my plan has had these positions in it, but they have always been denied. That is why we are at the state we are today, because they have been denied over, and over, and over.”
The director explained that the positions he was requesting to be created actually “wear four to five hats,” referring to different roles they are required to fill in day-to-day operations.
Previously, when WEMA had to close stations in Norene and Statesville, seeking to balance its limited resources across a large coverage area, Cooper indicated that his administrators just gained one more hat that they had to wear.
“I have my senior people, but they are having to do all the other operational things,” Cooper said.
Given the issues that the department has had with staffing, Wilson County commissioner Tommy Jones told Cooper that he has “a problem hiring new employees until (WEMA) can fill (its) current openings and keep them full.”
After Cooper mentioned that the pay-plan updates to would be enough to get rank and file personnel on the payroll, Jones questioned what the county should do if, at this time next year, WEMA is still having staff shortages.
“You can what if all you want to,” Cooper said, dismissing the issue as hypothetical or at most unlikely.
Responding to Cooper, Jones said, “My what if is stronger than your’s, because we got these positions open right now.”
Ultimately, the Wilson County Budget Committee decided to grant Cooper his three additional captains as long as WEMA is able to keep all of its stations open. Keeping those stations open requires the department have no more than 18 vacancies.
Funds to pay those positions will be set aside until captains are either hired or promoted from within.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.