Penny Thompson has worked with the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) for 30 years.
However, this year is one in which she might recall fondly.
Thompson recently selected as the 2022-2023 supervisor of the year by the Tennessee Department of Education.
“It’s a very high honor, and I’m very appreciative of it,” Thompson said. “I see myself as being part of a team here in our district. The central office staff works really hard. We all work really hard together. So, I see it as accepting the award for my whole district, because the teachers are the ones on the frontlines really making everything happen.”
Thompson currently works as the LSSD pre-K director and instructional coordinator.
“Here at the district level, I am able to support school administrators and school teachers,” Thompson said. “That’s my goal. It’s intrinsically rewarding to see the success that administrators have and that teachers have with student growth. When all those levels are growing and being supported, it’s very rewarding.”
Thompson began her career in education as a first-grade teacher in Texas.
“I really felt like it was a calling, a calling to work with students and to make a difference in the education of young children,” Thompson said.
She returned to Wilson County to teach second grade at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. She then became a first-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Byars Dowdy Elementary in 1991, where she later became the assistant principal.
“I was born and raised in Wilson County, and I knew I would return,” Thompson said.
In 2004, Thompson became pre-K director and instructional coordinator at the LSSD central office.
“All three positions are very intrinsically rewarding,” Thompson said. “As a teacher, to be able to be with a group of children for an entire year and to see their growth at the end of the year, it’s extremely rewarding to know that you’ve had that position to be able to help them to grow. It’s the same thing with being a school-level administrator. It’s very rewarding to see teachers get the support they need for professional learning and for whatever else they may need support with to see them grow. At the district level, I’m able to support school administrators and teachers.”
LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto has seen Thompson’s work in action, both as a school administrator and in his role in the LSSD central office.
“I experienced first-hand her support of teachers, her support for families, and her work to make sure our younger students have exactly what they need to be successful,” Hutto said. “In transitioning to the central office, I’ve had more of an opportunity this year to see the planning and care she puts forth to make sure those three things are served. I’ve seen it in practice, and I’ve seen it in preparation.”
Hutto sees Thompson’s diligence, work ethic, professionalism and prioritizing of students as qualities that set her apart.
“It makes us very confident in what we provide to our students and makes us excited, because we know we’re heading in the right direction,” Hutto said. “It’s definitely an advantage for our students and our teachers to have that level of support as they work to be successful.”
