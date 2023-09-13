When the team at Just Love Coffee in Mt. Juliet heard that their co-worker, Brent Gilbert, had been hurt in a motorcycle accident in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Aug. 28, co-owners Tracy and Annette Vitela felt that they had to do something.
“One of our core values is to be a catalyst for love, and the only way to do that is through action,” Annette Vitela said. “Immediately, we talked about food chains and things like that. But then, you quickly realize, you know, his mom’s out of work. His dad’s out of work. They’re there with Brent in the hospital. He has an apartment. He has roommates, bills to pay, his vehicle and his rent. The only way to act is really financially. (The family) needed help financially. He needed help financially, so we decided to start the GoFundMe. When you have the opportunity to help someone, you act, and we did have that opportunity to help someone we love very much. It just made sense.”
Since the GoFundMe started on Aug. 31, it has raised $8,705. Just Love Coffee in Mt. Juliet has also started a tip bucket exclusively for Brent’s care and is donating $3 towards his care for every bag of coffee sold.
“Every dollar helps him,” Annette Vitela said. “He has a very long road ahead of him. His injuries were extensive, and his family’s around the clock with him, watching him.”
Annette Vitela said that Gilbert has been moved from the intensive care unit. An update shared on the GoFundMe and Just Love Mt. Juliet social media stated that he had bilateral arterial bleeds in carotid, multiple broken vertebrae, two broken ribs, and multiple breaks in his pelvis, among other injuries.
Annette Vitela has been able to see Gilbert since the accident.
“It’s wonderful and awful at the same time,” Annette Vitela said. “You just want to hug him. We got to, but also, you’re scared to like to really hug. You see him, and your heart hurts.”
Annette Vitela found out about the accident after Tracy Vitela had come into the Mt. Juliet location and was told that “something happened with Brent.”
“Tracy is in tears,” Annette Vitela said. “She calls me, and she’s like, ‘Brent’s alive. I don’t know what happened, but Brent was in a motorcycle accident, and he’s not doing well.’ I can’t imagine what mom and dad felt like to get a call like that. It’s overwhelming, especially knowing that everyone loves Brent.”
Gilbert began working at the Mt. Juliet location more than a year ago.
“As we got to know him more and more, he’d start to open up, and you realize (that) this kid has a funny sense of humor,” Annette said. “He’s really easy to get along with. He quickly became everyone’s favorite.
“You look at someone, and you’re like ... how does someone become everyone’s favorite? Brent managed to do that. As soon as he would walk in the door, it was. “Brent ... Brent ... Oh my god, I’m working with Brent. Hi Brent. Oh, Brent’s here. Every single shift that he walked into, everyone is just so happy.”
