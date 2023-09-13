When the team at Just Love Coffee in Mt. Juliet heard that their co-worker, Brent Gilbert, had been hurt in a motorcycle accident in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Aug. 28, co-owners Tracy and Annette Vitela felt that they had to do something.

“One of our core values is to be a catalyst for love, and the only way to do that is through action,” Annette Vitela said. “Immediately, we talked about food chains and things like that. But then, you quickly realize, you know, his mom’s out of work. His dad’s out of work. They’re there with Brent in the hospital. He has an apartment. He has roommates, bills to pay, his vehicle and his rent. The only way to act is really financially. (The family) needed help financially. He needed help financially, so we decided to start the GoFundMe. When you have the opportunity to help someone, you act, and we did have that opportunity to help someone we love very much. It just made sense.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.