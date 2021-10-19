Colum McCann hasn’t enjoyed as many opportunities to speak as of late.
However, he’s admittedly looking forward to being in Lebanon on Wednesday and Thursday, culminating with Thursday night’s author event — From Enemies to Brothers — which will be held in Cumberland University’s Alumni Hall at 7 p.m.
“I have done very few speaking engagements for obvious reasons … COVID being the prime one,” McCann said. “This is one of my first on-stage interviews in two years. I am really looking forward to it.”
The event is part of Cumberland University’s Peace Forum, which is a month-long endeavor dedicated to peace. The university is hosting several speakers and scholarly discussions on peace and history throughout the month.
It began with former Vice President Al Gore speaking on Oct. 1.
The focus of Thursday’s event will be McCann’s book, “Apeirogon.”
“I think it’s a perfect fit,” McCann said. “I’m honored to be part of it. Massive respect to everyone at Cumberland who enabled all this to happen. It seems like a university seriously engaged with tackling the ideas around peace and conflict.”
“Apeirogon” — which was released in February of 2020 — centers on the Middle East Conflict by focusing upon the story of two men who experienced grief and united as friends.
“I have been enormously lucky,” McCann said. “The book was a New York Times Bestseller. It has gone into many hardback printings. It’s a bestseller in paperback too. There are schools all over the United States — including in Kentucky and Tennesee, through the non-profit story exchange, Narrative 4 — who have begun to adopt it as a course read for high-school students. This makes me very proud.”
Rami Elhanan, an Israeli, and Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian, are the two men that the book focuses on who have bonded over each other’s stories of loss and who have overcome cultural contempt.
“I met Rami and Bassam six years ago when I visited the town of Beit Jala in the West Bank (located near the Mediterranean coast of Western Asia),” McCann said. “I got to listen to their stories, how they had lost their daughters and how they had become friends, against all the odds. As they spoke, they seemed to take every ounce of oxygen from the air. They pried me open and wrung out my tired heart. I knew fairly early on that I wanted to write about them.
“What they were saying was full of radical empathy. We certainly don’t have to love each other, or even like one another, but we better learn to understand each other, or we’re in trouble. Their line is that if we don’t understand each other above ground, we will end meeting each other six feet below ground. They’re incredibly courageous. That’s one of the reasons why I think people in Tennessee will respond to them. There is a deep chord of the heart there. ‘Apeirogon’ is not just a story about Israel and Palestine. It really relates to any place there is conflict or misunderstanding.”
McCann’s bond with Elhanan and Aranin has grown with time.
“Over the years, Rami and Bassam became among my best friends,” McCann said. “I tried to get into their heads and their hearts to reveal the true nature of their courage. During, before, and after the writing of the book, they were completely open to me. I said I wanted to write a book, and they said yes immediately. And I said to them, ‘But you know I’m a novelist, right? I will make certain things up.’ And again they said yes. They just asked me to be true to their story. And they were pleased because they wanted someone to get to the core of their feelings. I want the reader to feel like he or she is in the pulse of the moment.
“So they remain — and always will be — my friends.”
Elhanan and Aranin will join McCann virtually on Thursday evening.
“I have done this before, but not in the past couple of years because of COVID,” McCann said. “I like the virtual space, but I prefer the space of the real. This event is unique, because it has elements of both. I am very excited about that.
“I am looking forward to being on stage with Sandee (Gertz, an assistant professor of creative and imaginative writing at Cumberland who will serve as the host). We will beam in Rami and Bassam from beyond. What a wonderful idea. The world comes to Lebanon.”
The book’s movie rights have been purchased by Steven Speilberg’s Amblin company.
“I have an Oscar nomination for best short film (received in 2005 for ‘Everything in this Country Must,’ directed by Gary McKendry), and I have written lots of movie scripts,” McCann — who has written seven novels and three short-story collections — said. “But a word of advice from friends permanently rings in my ear … ‘Do not hold your breath. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, we move on.’ That’s the beauty of all this. It would be great if happens, because it would give a chance for Rami and Bassam’s message to spread. Rami and Bassam’s story (would) get out into the world in an extraordinary way. Books are great, but films have an even wider reach.”
Along with Thursday night’s event, Cumberland — which offers the only creative-writing major in the state — will be hosting “The Power of Story” with the author on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Baird Chapel. This is in conjunction with Cumberland University Chaplain Mike Ripski’s theme for chapel chats this semester, with the series entitled, “Everyone Has a Story.” The student-led activity has a mission for individuals attending to gain a greater understanding of others’ viewpoints and the human condition.
“I feel very privileged,” McCann said. “The story of Rami and Bassam is a very important one, and I would like it to reverberate everywhere, but most especially in places where it might not have been heard before. To be in Cumberland, to be in Lebanon, to be in Nashville, to be in Tennessee, bringing this message, is especially important to me.”
If possible, Thursday’s discussion could branch out to more topics than just the message emanating from “Apeirogon.”
“We will, I hope, discuss all sorts of things, not least love, life and literature,” McCann said.
