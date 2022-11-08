The life of Watertown resident Jeff Fuqua was changed forever when he had to have his leg amputated unexpectedly.
Fuqua said that he slipped while working on old car and initially thought he’d torn something in his leg, because he’d had an arterial graft done in the past. He attempted to walk on the leg.
However, he ended up having blockages in his leg, alongside a blood clot and gangrene. Because of sepsis, the surgeon had to amputate the leg above the knee.
Now, he’s begun the process of getting a prosthetic leg. His first appointment included a balance test and measurements before he was given a shrinker to compress the leg. The shrinker is a compressive garment that is used to help give the limb a more conical or cylinder shape for prosthetic process and gradually reduce swelling in the remaining portion of the limb.
“The prosthetic leg has three parts they call the socket, the knee and the foot,” Fuqua said.
Before the amputation, Fuqua worked in the deli at Three Forks Market, where he had previously worked as a meat cutter before he retired. He said that the market has raised money for him since the operation.
The amputation hasn’t slowed Fuqua down.
“I’ve just had to kind of figure things out,” Fuqua said. “Every day, I try and do something different.”
Fuqua currently walks with the aid of a walker, and he’s pulled his truck out into the driveway just to see if he could drive it.
He said that the community has already raised enough money to pay his property taxes for the year and pay his electric bill for up to three months. He also indicated that the community also donated shower bars and walkers.
“This whole community ... it’s been overwhelming, the things they’ve done for me,” Fuqua said.
Members of a local car club banded around Fuqua during his time of need.
Tracy Sisco Goodman met Fuqua a few years ago.
“He’s got an old Model A that he fixed up, and he started putting (it) in the car shows,” Sisco Goodman said. “He’s become part of us.”
Sisco Goodman said that the club grew concerned when Fuqua hurt his foot and was missing from their Friday-night meetings. She asked his friend where Fuqua was and learned that he’d sprained his ankle while working on cars.
“He said he couldn’t even drive his car home that night,” Sisco Goodman said. “He thought he just needed to rest it up, so he got him to take him home, and he rested for a couple of weeks.”
Sisco Goodman soon got a message telling her that Fuqua’s wife had finally talked him into going to the emergency room, where he’d been taken to the intensive care unit.
“By that time, he couldn’t even move his ankle, and the doctor told him that his foot was already dead,” Sisco Goodman said.
According to Sisco Goodman, Fuqua was allowed to return home last week after they amputated his leg, which took place the day after he arrived at the hospital.
Their community came together to help Fuqua, and Sisco Goodman said that Randy’s Heating and Air built him a wheelchair ramp.
“They got donation boxes all over Watertown for him,” Sisco Goodman said. “He’s just loved through this whole community.”
