When Sidney Taylor Williams of Mt. Juliet began looking for her great-grandmother Flora Smith’s grave in 2018, she ended up discovering that a developer is planning on relocating the gravesites on a property where Williams’ great-grandmother and dozens of others are buried in Hermitage.
Williams’ grandmother is one of five people buried in the cemetery, located at the 798 Hidden Hill Drive, who have a marker. There are an additional estimated 35-65 additional unmarked graves within the property’s cemetery, known as Wilson, Withers, and Hagar among others.
“I’ve been trying to document as much as I can, and I have a friend who grew up in the community who’s dug graves in that cemetery who knew a lot of the history,” Williams said. “I had set out on my own trying to find the cemetery, and then, I connected with him, and we agreed we would go in the winter when everything had died out.”
When Williams first found her great-grandmother’s grave on the Find a Grave web site, she connected with the individual who had taken the picture and asked him how to get to the grave. That’s when she learned of the second cemetery and of the developer.
Williams and her friend contacted Mt. Juliet’s Bobbye Hagar, whose husband lived on the property as a child.
“Now, I’m fighting to establish that I am related to the people buried there so that I have a say,” Williams said. “We have records that indicate that it’s our family cemetery, and that’s what I’m going off of, that it’s my ancestors and I just want to be involved in the process. I don’t think there’s anything that can be done about the end result, but people need to be aware of what’s happening to protect their cemeteries and be aware of what can happen to the people who are buried today 100 years in the future.”
Hagar’s father-in-law, sold the property in 1964. When it sold, the family informed the buyer about both of the cemeteries, one on top of the hill on the property and one on the bottom.
“Lots of families around there knew where the cemeteries were,” Hagar said. “We always had access to go in an out of the gates when the water company had the property. The last property owners, he locked the gates and kept us from going in at all.”
The family sent certified letters attempting to reach out to the last property owner, but received no response. When the property was sold to Meritage Homes, Hagar’s relative informed the developer about the cemetery on the top of the hill.
“At that time, I reminded him about the other cemetery on the property, but I couldn’t tell him exactly where it was located,” Hagar said. “There were structures on the property, and I could identify it that way, but we couldn’t do the exact measurements. It was overgrown, because nobody had been on the property.”
A petition by Meritage Homes was issued to terminate the termination of use of an “abandoned cemetery” on the property as a burial ground and for removal and reinterment of remains of those buried there. Within the petition, it is specified that it is the second cemetery that the developer is aiming to relocate, and not the cemetery that’s often referred to as the Withers or Hagar Cemetery.
Meritage Homes issued a statement regarding the development around the graveyards, which reads, “Meritage Homes is following the procedure provided by Tennessee law for the cemetery relocation and restoration project and is working with highly-trained experts during this process. We have been in close communication with state and local representatives regarding the project and look forward to working together to maintain and protect the integrity of the land.”
