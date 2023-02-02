When Sidney Taylor Williams of Mt. Juliet began looking for her great-grandmother Flora Smith’s grave in 2018, she ended up discovering that a developer is planning on relocating the gravesites on a property where Williams’ great-grandmother and dozens of others are buried in Hermitage.

Williams’ grandmother is one of five people buried in the cemetery, located at the 798 Hidden Hill Drive, who have a marker. There are an additional estimated 35-65 additional unmarked graves within the property’s cemetery, known as Wilson, Withers, and Hagar among others.

