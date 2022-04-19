Spending time with mom and dad might not seem like a special occasion, but the instructors at Head Homes Head Start program in Lebanon made it into a full-fledged affair.
Students attending the early education program offered through the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency (MCCAA) were treated to the special guardian-child field day event as a way to celebrate springtime.
The media and outreach coordinator for the MCCAA, Marah Chaffin, called the event a way to reward the kids while letting them celebrate the warming weather.
In the spirit of the season, the program’s family services coordinator, Linda Tapley-Barber, brought a variety of flowers for the students to plant.
The field day was held indoors and out at the Head Start facility on Wheeler Street in Lebanon. While inside, the pre-K-aged students played games, completed puzzles and were able to spend some time with their parents. Outside, the students jumped in a bounce house, potted their plants and played musical chairs with mom or dad.
All parents were welcome.
Tapley-Barber said that they typically put an emphasis on getting a father or male guardian to attend.
Lamar Murray and his son, LaDon, were making their way through the limbo line. Murray is pleased with the level of activity he has seen on his multiple visits to the program.
“(The instructors) are very engaged with their children, and the kids seem very excited to come here every day,” Murray said. “They had something similar to this earlier in the school year.
“It’s my second time coming to a field-day event.”
The day was rewarding for the students, as well as the parents.
“Spending that little bit of extra time in a controlled environment means a lot to a parent,” said Jacob Sheldahl, whose daughter, Shelby, attends Head Start. “You don’t always get that chance when you have work and real life and stuff. To pull away from that and spend time with the kids is wonderful.”
Head Start is just one of the many branches of the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency. It provides services to children ages 3-5, with a curriculum and trained staff focused on the child’s individual learning, socio-emotional, behavior, physical and nutrition needs.
Head Start takes a whole family approach and provides support to promote family well-being, setting the child up for success in school.
It will hold an open house at 1 Wheeler Street in Lebanon from 2-6 p.m. on April 27. For information on how to apply, visit https://midcumberland.org/services/head-start.
