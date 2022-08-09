It was a morbid weekend for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office after the department found one woman dead in a Lebanon home and reported to the scene of a decomposed body discovered in Watertown.
The incidents are unrelated.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 8:12 am
On Monday, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Capt. Scott Moore indicated that over the weekend, a call made to dispatch involved a residence on Barton Brook Lane.
“We responded (Sunday) in reference to an unresponsive male and female in their 60s,” Moore said. “Upon arrival, there was a female lying on the bed by a window. She was already unresponsive. She was cold and didn’t have a pulse and was already deceased.
According to Moore, there was a “male on the floor beside the bed, face down.”
Moore added that the male was still responsive.
“(Wilson County Emergency Management Agency) transported him to the hospital,” Moore said. “We don’t know, right now, what the cause of everything was. There were prescription medication bottles in the room, but according to the information given to us, both of them had multiple medical issues.”
While the male was reportedly responsive at the scene, any updates on his condition remained unknown as of Monday.
As for the body discovered in Watertown, it was decomposed beyond recognition. The body was found in the 2100 block of Trammel Lane. Authorities were notified around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“I spoke with our detective division this morning, and they said there were no updates and may not get any until an autopsy has been performed,” Moore said. “At that point, we would be able to determine at least a couple more things that we don’t know as far as the age, sex and that type of thing.”
The property in question was recently purchased, although there is no residence on the parcel.
“The property was purchased about a month ago,” Moore said. “After the purchase of the property, they started putting in a gravel driveway and clearing some trees out. They discovered the body approximately 25 yards off the drive in a wooded area.”
Who the person was will be a mystery for at least a little longer.
“I don’t think there is anybody off the top of my head that we can say this may be a missing person from this area or that area,” Moore said. “However, as soon as we get the autopsy report and we know more, we can start pooling those missing persons. It could be a situation where it could be someone from another county coming through. You think of situations like, was the body dumped? Once we find out more from the medical examiner, we will be able to compare better with any missing persons that may be out there.”
