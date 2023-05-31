The Lebanon Police Department hosted the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 13 Trials at Cumberland University last Monday.
K-9 officers and their partners came from across Middle Tennessee to compete.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 8:39 pm
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 8:39 pm
The Lebanon Police Department hosted the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 13 Trials at Cumberland University last Monday.
K-9 officers and their partners came from across Middle Tennessee to compete.
Lebanon Police Department K-9 officer Cody Bryan and his partner, Samson, finished first overall in the trial and took home the Jimmy D. Award, which is the highest combined score in obedience and criminal apprehension.
“That’s (how handlers earn) their yearly certification, but they compete against each other, and there’s placement for the dogs,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. “Cody Bryan did really well this year, and his partner, Samson, but it’s not just them (that did well).”
Officer Gray Parish and Bryan work as the decoys for each others’ K-9 teams. He runs from and takes the bites from Samson during training and competitions, and Bryan does the same for his dog, Donner.
“It’s months and months of training,” Parish said. “Every single Monday, we have a full, eight-hour shift of nothing but canine training. The week leading up to the competition, we’ll train every day up to the competition day. It’s just hours and hours of work that we’ve put in with the dogs refining all the little things.”
Parish’s K-9 is 22 months old and competed in the trials for the first time this year.
“Seeing him thrive in that situation, it was a big proud dad moment after putting all that work in with him,” Parish said. “It was his first competition, so it was a huge deal for us. He placed fourth in obedience out of 14 dog teams. For me, that was huge.”
Donner and Parish also excelled in the criminal apprehension side of the competition.
“With him being such a young dog, he’s still got a lot to learn, and he’s still got to mature,” Parish said. “All the K-9 (officers) are a tight community, and everybody is really excited to see what he does in the future.”
Preparing for trials like this helps prepare the handler for situations in the field.
“There’s certain things that we train the dogs to do on the treat that we need them to be proficient in, but the competition is really where we show off how much you can refine all those skills and bring it down to showmanship,” Parish said.
The USPCA certification is one of the most difficult certifications to get as a K-9 handler.
“It makes sure that we are staying current on our training,” Clark said. “It’s an opportunity for the public to know (what training looks like). It’s harder to get that certification than any other certification when you’re a dog handler. That is a very hard and stressful certification to to get. It’s the best in the country. These dogs and these teams can go work anywhere in the country, and they’ll be covered by their training.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.