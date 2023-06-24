Joshua Johnston has worn many hats since beginning his time with Wilson County Schools.
He’s worked in comprehensive development classrooms (CDC), inclusive education, and was the assistant principal of Mt. Juliet High School for five years before entering his current position as supervisor of secondary education for Wilson County Schools.
At the start of the upcoming school year, Johnston will take on a new role as the principal of Mt. Juliet’s West Wilson Middle School.
“I wanted to apply because that school in particular has been through so much,” Johnston said. “I will be the sixth principal in six years. They’ve been split into two buildings for the last three years (because of losing the school to a tornado). It’s incredibly hard to build and maintain a (school) culture in that kind of environment. When I found out they were kind of going to go through the process (of finding a new principal) again, it made me want to give it a shot and see see if I could help.”
West Wilson Middle School’s original building was lost after being hit by a March 2020 tornado. Johnston estimates that the new building should be ready for students between December and April.
However, Johnston wasn’t always an educator.
“It’s a career that you feel like you get something back from,” Johnston said. “Previously, I had tried various (jobs) in restaurants and sales. I had an athletic background. It just kind of missed the camaraderie of the team. I made me want to get into education, and I really started enjoying the classroom.”
Johnston’s journey to the classroom began with going back to school himself.
“I had had some experiences working with with people with disabilities, adults with disabilities, and it really made me want to go into special education,” Johnston said. “I went back to school and started working on my degree, and luckily had found a spot as an educational assistant at Mt. Juliet High School that allowed me to finish my degree on a program called the BASE-TN. At the time, that was just just kind of life-changing.”
Johnston began teaching in 2008 and taught at Mt. Juliet High School for 13 years before becoming the supervisor of secondary education.
“I started in CDC,” Johnston said. “I moved to inclusion, and I did all of the subjects through that. I was fortunate enough to have an opportunity to start the comprehensive intervention program at Mt. Juliet High School and then got get get an opportunity to be an assistant principal.”
Johnston’s work with individuals with disabilities has given him a unique set of skills to bring into his new role.
“I was able to work with people across the spectrum in the school between athletics and inclusion with with regular students,” Johnston said. “I was really fortunate to be able to see all different content areas and to be with some amazing teachers who taught me amazing things. To be a good educator, you got to be a good copycat. I picked up a lot of skills from a lot of great people that I worked with during my time there.”
For Johnston, the most rewarding thing about being an educator is reconnecting with students and seeing where they go in life after school.
“When kids come back after they’re grown and, and compliment what we did for them, and how we helped them grow as students and human beings, I think that’s the most empowering thing,” Johnston said. “You get to see him grow up and become productive people and start lives of their own.”
