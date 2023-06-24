Joshua Johnston has worn many hats since beginning his time with Wilson County Schools.

He’s worked in comprehensive development classrooms (CDC), inclusive education, and was the assistant principal of Mt. Juliet High School for five years before entering his current position as supervisor of secondary education for Wilson County Schools.

