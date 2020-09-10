Week 4 is a non-region week for most, but there are a few nuggets among the Friday-night offerings, including undefeated rivals Mt. Juliet and Gallatin, Watertown and DeKalb County in the Battle of Sparta Pike and LaVergne at Lebanon in the Battle of blue-clad LHS.
LaVergne at LebanonThe Wolverines are off to a 2-1 start with wins over Rockvale and Green Hill and a loss to Beech last week.
“They’ve got a good running back (Ray Banner),” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Wolverines. “He’s been their guy the first two weeks for sure. He’s had over 200 yards in both games (Rockvale and Green Hill). Friday night against Beech they threw it more because they couldn’t run it. They got down quick.”
The bad news for the Blue Devils about facing Banner is they struggled against Mt. Juliet running back Conlin Baggott, who ran for 169 yards last week, part of a 252-yard ground effort for the Golden Bears.
“We did not stop the run,” Gentry said of Lebanon’s 45-24 loss which dropped the Blue Devils to 1-2 for the season (0-2 on the field). “We were able to connect on a few passes, but it wasn’t enough, and we were not able to run it at all. They were able to run it and we weren’t. They also blocked a kick which swung the game in their favor.
“I was proud of our kids for the fight they showed throughout.”
Wilson Central at Kenwood
After beating Rossview last week for their first win of the season, the Wildcats will travel to Kenwood looking for another win over a Clarksville team. The Knights, like the Hawks, opened their season last week and took a 23-13 thumping at the hands of crosstown rival Northeast.
For the first time, a Central opponent isn’t opening its season against the Wildcats, giving coach Brad Dedman, his staff and players a video of the other team to study.
“It’s kind of nice to compare formations and not guess,” Dedman said. “Maybe it’ll give us more of a leg up than we’ve had in the past.”
The Wildcats learned a lot, mainly that the Knights are athletic.
“They’re definitely athletic,” Dedman said. “Receivers have speed, running backs have speed, quarterback has speed. They’ve got speed across the board so we got to make sure we play within the leverage angles to make sure we keep them inside the box so we can make tackles.”
Kenwood runs a spread offense with a 50-50 run-pass ratio and a 3-4 defense.
“Their linebackers run really well,” Dedman said. “They’re definitely fast across the board.”
Central is coming off a 27-7 win over Rossview in which senior quarterback Tristan Lewis completed 6 of 7 passes for 133 yards, including touchdown tosses of 64 and 39 yards to Ezra Widelock.
“Tristan played a really good football game,” Dedman said. “He was able to deliver the ball on time.
“(On defense) we played well. We tackled well. Defensive line played within their gaps. Linebackers pursued the ball. Secondary guys did a good job covering-wise and filling run alleys. It was totally a team effort.”
Watertown at DeKalb CountyThe list of active Purple Tiger rivals starts with Gordonsville and quickly goes to Trousdale County. But there is a spot for the team from Smithville as the two bands of Tigers match up in the battle of Sparta Pike.
DeKalb is coming off a 31-30 squeaker over Stone Memorial, the Tigers’ first triumph of the season. Watertown coach Gavin Webster said DCHS runs a spread offense and a 3-3 defense.
“They got a good little quarterback, probably their best athlete, and some tall athletic receivers.
“They want to throw the ball.”
While DeKalb County may emphasize the pass on offense, its 3-3 look tells Webster the defense is prioritizing stopping the run.
“They’re going to have six people in the box no matter what you give them,” Webster said. “They’ll play some man, some cover-three.”
Watertown is 2-1 for the season and coming off a 9-7 win at Trousdale County. Even though the Purple Tigers are on a three-year regular-season winning streak over the Yellow Jackets, victories over the Hartsville team are hard to come by. But Webster saw a lot of things from last Friday to focus on during Monday’s practice.
“We had several mistakes offensively we’ve got to get corrected,” Webster said. “It probably kept us out of the end zone more than what we scored.”
Grace Baptist at Friendship ChristianFourteen Commanders, including 11 starters, will miss this game while in quarantine, according to coach John McNeal, whose team, 43 players strong when whole, postponed last week’s contest with Donelson Christian until next week, canceling the scheduled Davidson Academy game in the process.
“We’re dealing with all the stuff going on,” McNeal said. “It’s just an unusual season for everybody.
“What do you do? You just deal with it.”
The 2020 season has seen gaps open in the schedules of a lot of teams. While Friendship spent last Friday night on the sidelines, Grace Baptist finally opened its season with a 39-26 loss to Bell Buckle Webb.
“Quarterback is very talented,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Golden Eagles. “A couple of good running backs.
“They don’t have a lot of numbers. Three of their better players started cramping in the third quarter. Eventually, their numbers hurt them.”
McNeal said the Eagles showed an option offense with what appears to be more of an emphasis on the run.
“They do throw it,” McNeal said. “They do run some, but we only got one game on them. They throw it enough you got to be ready.”
Friendship is 1-1 and looking for its first East Region win of the season after dropping its league opener to Middle Tennessee Christian two weeks ago.
Mt. Juliet at GallatinWeek 4 used to mean Mt. Juliet and Gallatin were putting undefeated seasons on the line before packed houses. But this is 2020, and while Calvin Short Field is expecting another sellout, it will be far from packed as COVID-19 restrictions allowed only 300 tickets to MJHS and just 1,800 fans allowed at a stadium whose listed seating capacity is 3,600.
“As long as the parents can get in…,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “I bought three tickets.
“It’s disappointing.”
Those lucky enough to make the cut to get inside will see a 3-0 Gallatin team going against 2-0 Mt. Juliet.
“Another good football team, what we’ve come to expect from Coach (Chad) Watson,” Perry said. “He’s got a good staff. They know their roles and what they’re doing.
“You seldom see Gallatin out of position in any phase of the game.”
Gallatin has already beaten Wilson County teams Lebanon and Green Hill as well as crosstown rival Station Camp. It’s a typical Green Wave team in most aspects, though they did lose massive lineman J’marion Gooch, listed on King’s’ roster at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds who recently committed to Tennessee, to King’s Academy in East Tennessee.
“They’re not quite as big up front, but last year was atypical for any team,” Perry said. “Seed is there. They have the transfer (from Lenoir City) at quarterback (Mason Stanley).
“When you think of Gallatin, you always think of multiple running backs — check. Speed in the slot — check. Good man coverage guys on defense — check. They can change field position with good kicks, and that’s typical of them.”
But Perry said regardless of the rivalry, region games are more important. But a matchup like this makes for a great laboratory to experiment and test plays and players going back into league play.
“It’s not just schematic things,” Perry said. “Can he do the job against a top quality opponent, and if he can, you got that for the rest of the year.”
Perry, who’s had great defenses in recent years under coordinator Greg Abner, saw his defense stop Lebanon inside the 5-yard line to start the game after the Blue Devils’ Dequantay Shannon return the opening kickoff 94 yards. The Bear defense kept doing that to the Blue Devil running game while its ground attack churned up the yardage.
“We ran the ball well all night,” Perry said. “We stopped the run.
“Lebanon’s identity is the run and it got them off schedule, which was a big part of our success.”
Green Hill at GoodpastureThe Hawks’ education into Tennessee high school football continues this week as they will face Goodpasture’s high-flying attack which has produced a 3-0 start, including a 32-28 triumph over Battle Ground Academy last week, the Cougars’ first win over the Wildcats in 12 years.
“Like to throw it around a little bit,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Cougars’ spread offense. “Quarterback’s (Cooper Pennington) a really good player.”
The Cougars run a 3-4 defense.
“They like to stunt a lot from the interior gaps,” Crouch said. “They’re going to play a lot of cover-2.
“They got four kids who never come off the field on offense, defense and special teams. They play hard for (Coach) Tyler (Turner), that’s for sure.”
Meanwhile, the first-year Hawks continue to make the progression from crawling to walking.
“We improved from Game 1 to Game 2,” said Crouch, whose Hawks are still seeking their first on-field win. “We finally have a normal week of practice this week where we’re on the field for practice everyday at 4 o’clock.
“Our whole goal is to get better every week, and we’re getting there. We need to cut out the penalties and turnovers. We got to play disciplined football to have a chance to win.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at King’s AcademyThe Lions have had talented players for years, but they appear to have put things together in a 3-0 start with wins over crosstown rival Seymour, Gatlinburg-Pittman and, last week, a 46-3 East Region win over Franklin Grace Christian.
“King’s has some good talent and they definitely play pretty good,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “They’re a spread attack. they’re about 50-50 run-pass.”
And while one of Mt. Juliet’s public school teams will take on Gallatin, the Saints will get a first-hand look at former Green Wave lineman J’marion Gooch (6-7, 345), who recently committed to Tennessee.
“They got kids just as big as Friendship’s,” Davis said.
King’s runs a 3-3 defense with six players constantly in the box to stop the run.
The Saints are seeking their first win after three starts, but Davis said his guys have a chance.
“If we execute and play hard, I like our chances,” he said.
The Saints are coming off a 39-12 loss at Macon County last week.
“The kids played hard,” Davis said. “The only thing we didn’t do was score as often as we had to. The kids played hard against one of the top teams in 4A.
“We improved. Going into a region contest, that’s a good thing.”
