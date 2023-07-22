MT. JULIET — Amid a rainy afternoon and updates on population growth, education and economic development, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s state of the county address ended with Hutto leading those in attendance at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce in a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”
“We are the third-fastest-growing county in the state of Tennessee,” Hutto said. “We’re ranked sixth right now (as of) 2022 — Tennessee is — as far as U-Haul states. What that means is the U-Haul is making a one-way trip.”
The total population of Wilson County is 147,737 as of the 2020 census. Hutto said that the cities of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, as well as the county,will likely be doing a recount of the census.
“That is really more about getting federal and state dollars,” Hutto said. “How many citizens you have qualifies you for that (funding). We’ll probably do that as well as a county, because that will make a difference.”
Over the last 10 years, Wilson County has experienced a 30% increase in population.
“That’s 281 people moving here per month,” Hutto said.
There was also a 40% increase in jobs.
“A lot of people will say that that’s because we have so many logistic-type, and cheap jobs,” Hutto said. “When you look at the breakdown, that’s not really true. The top rank in (the breakdown of jobs in Wilson County) is professional service jobs.”
Education
As Hutto moved on to the slides that were displayed during Wednesday’s gathering regarding education, he said that education is the priority in Wilson County.
“The No. 1 reason that people move to Wilson County is because of our educational systems,” Hutto said. “We were the first county in the state of Tennessee to put an SRO (school resource officer) in every school.”
Hutto also gave an update regarding the two schools that were destroyed in the March 2020 tornado.
“Stoner Creek (Elementary) is back up and going with 400 extra seats added to that school,” Hutto said. “West Wilson Middle School is being built. The superintendent told us the other day that that’s taking form and coming out of the ground. That should be back in 2024.”
Looking forward, Hutto said that the next school to be built will be on Double Log Cabin Road and will be an elementary school.
Economic development
Hutto also pointed out that the unemployment rate in Wilson County is going down, and the county is continuing to create new jobs.
“A lot of people ask me, ‘Why are we continuing to recruit jobs? We don’t have enough people right now to work, so why do you want to recruit more people,”’ Hutto said. “The goal is really simple. Most of you say to me that you want higher-paying jobs, that it’s ‘going to be harder for me to live here and do what I want to do here and buy a house if you don’t give me a job that will pay me enough to pay my mortgage.’ We continue to work on that, and when you do bring in more (higher-paying) jobs, which we have, then, you have Wendy’s and those places that don’t have people to work there.”
