MT. JULIET — Amid a rainy afternoon and updates on population growth, education and economic development, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto’s state of the county address ended with Hutto leading those in attendance at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce in a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”

“We are the third-fastest-growing county in the state of Tennessee,” Hutto said. “We’re ranked sixth right now (as of) 2022 — Tennessee is — as far as U-Haul states. What that means is the U-Haul is making a one-way trip.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.