Thanks to the latest certification at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, the facility is now home to one of the few trauma centers in Middle Tennessee.
Doctors at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital are optimistic that the first-ever certified trauma center in Wilson County will save lives by reducing transportation times to Nashville, while offering a new level of care to area residents.
With the new designation, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will have the ability to provide 24-hour, immediate care by emergency physicians, as well as quick availability of trauma-trained surgeons and anesthesiologists, meaning that Wilson County residents no longer have to drive to Nashville for the high-level care.
“Having a level III trauma center is an asset for our community,” said Scott McCarver, president of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. “No longer do our neighbors need to go to Nashville to receive high-level care. They can stay closer to home where family can be with them more.”
Hospital leadership expects the provisional approval to become a finalized designation next year.
“VWCH dramatically building up the types and quality of care it can provide to obtain this level III status is a key milestone for Vanderbilt Health’s vision for higher-quality care in communities across the region,” said Andrew Hopper, the trauma medical director at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
In 2019, Vanderbilt Health acquired the Wilson County hospital. It is also a member of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, a collaboration among hospitals and health-care providers that includes 60 hospital locations, 6,000-plus clinical providers and nearly 120 quick-care options located across six states.
“Many of the improvements made to achieve this designation provide benefits far beyond the emergency department,” said Hopper. “Trauma centers also have a community outreach component, which is why you’ll be seeing more and more of our clinicians and staff in the community providing education and community service.”
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital now has access to capabilities, including interventional radiology, which is used as a treatment for cancer and other conditions without major surgery. Other capabilities also include urology coverage, around-the-clock anesthesia coverage and expanded availability of blood products.
Additional significant investments have been made in the building’s overall infrastructure, faculty, equipment and more.
Hopper indicated on Thursday that hospital leadership realized high-level that access to care in counties surrounding Davidson County was needed as Middle Tennessee continues to grow.
“It is not easy establishing a trauma center,” Hopper said. “A lot of people have been planning it for almost two years now.”
The trauma certification that VWCH received does not put it on par with the Vanderbilt facility in Nashville, which is currently a level I trauma center, meaning that it can deal with the worst of the worst injuries.
“You also have a residency program, as well as a robust research component,” Hopper said of a level I facility.
A facility with level II capabilities doesn’t include a research or residency component. A level III facility, like the one now in Wilson County, can still deal with a significant proportion of trauma patients.
“Our focus right now are patients involved in motor vehicles,” Hopper said. “Maybe they fall at home and end up with a hip fracture or orthopedic injury. Those are things that we will be able to take care of at our level III facility.”
According to Hopper, the latest certification will have far-reaching impacts.
“One of the important things is that a lot of surrounding communities and agencies with EMS have very limited resources,” Hopper said. “They may only have one or two ambulances in their community. So, it is a burden on the organization to have to drive all the way (to Nashville). That can add an extra hour and half to two hours, which would potentially take one of those ambulances providing service to rural communities out of service.”
For patients being transported a long way, it could be the difference in life or death.
“EMS has to adhere to what is called destination guidelines that come from the state,” Hopper said. “It looks at the injury pattern and the trauma a patient has. If a patient is hemodynamically unstable, if active CPR is in progress, or that patient is about to die or expire, the EMS provider has in their prerogative to stop at our hospital.
“We have had patients who were too unstable to make it Nashville downtown, and they had to stop at our hospital. While we may only be a level III hospital, we are doing everything we can do to prepare for the occasional patient who shows up.”
Hopper indicated that the frequency of those occasions is hard to tack down, but he feels that it’s vital when it does occur, given Wilson County’s easily accessible location.
“We are along the Interstate-40 corridor,” Hopper said. “We are also the easternmost trauma hospital in Middle Tennessee.”
Affiliation with Vanderbilt does come with its perks.
“If a patient shows up that we can’t handle, we are able to streamline and facilitate the transport to the downtown facility and specialist,” Hopper said.
The medical director indicated that a lot of people are looking at the new certification for what it means they won’t have to do.
“Talking with a lot of families from outside areas, they don’t like going downtown,” Hopper said. “Parking is a mess. Traffic is horrible. Hotels are very expensive. It can be very stressful for families of patients to go to downtown Nashville. If we can keep them in Wilson County and do telemedicine, it’s a win for the patient and their family.”
