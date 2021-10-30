After a year in which the city’s annual Halloween celebration took on a different look, Halloween on the Square resumes this Sunday on the Lebanon downtown square.
“It’s a community event,” Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Melanie Minter said. “It’s a partnership with the city of Lebanon and First Baptist (Lebanon) as well. It’s a time for people to come out with their families.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was primarily a drive-through candy giveaway a year ago.
There will still be candy for all of the attendees this year.
However, this year’s event brings back what have been the normal activities.
Between 15 and 20 vendors — including the chamber of commerce — are expected to attend and hand out candy. Candy vendors can still register to pass out candy on Sunday.
There will be free hot dogs, and a ghoul parade — a costume contest for anyone donning a costume — will be held. The ghoul parade will consist of three different age divisions for children — age 5 and younger, age 6-12, and age 13 and older — and there will also be a group division for families and friends who have costumes consisting of the same theme.
Registration for the ghoul parade will be held from 2 p.m. until 3:15, with participants in the ghoul parade walking around the square beginning at 3:50 as their costumes are judged.
The overall winner of the costume contest will be named the ghoul of the night and will receive $100.
There will also be prizes for the first, second and third-place costumes in each age division and for the group category as well.
“Adding the ghoul parade, it creates for a fun time … and it’s also fun for the vendors as well,” Minter said.
There will also be a DJ playing music during the event.
In the past, there have been years in which more than 4,000 people have attended.
The event — which spans 25 years — is normally held in the early-evening hours, but with Halloween on Sunday this year, it is being held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
“We wanted people to have the opportunity to go to churches that evening or to do whatever they wanted to do,” Minter said of the earlier time frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.