I’ve had this feeling before.
It was Christmas 1993. My boyfriend had broken up with me a few weeks earlier, and I was living at home until the spring semester started. It was not good. I felt sad. I felt lonely. I couldn’t watch one more second of Jeopardy (at a volume of 100) with my parents. And since it was Christmas, every television commercial would send me crying into a pint of Ben & Jerry’s.
Mom was sympathetic. At first, dad was too. He reached his maximum threshold of sympathy about a week after the breakup. He shared a story about how his high-school girlfriend sent him a Dear John letter while he attended college out of state. He tried the old “if she didn’t break up with me, I would have never met your mother” scenario. Only he worded it more like, “Get over it. You’re driving everyone nuts.” Shockingly, even that didn’t make me feel better.
This time it’s a bit different. I’m 48 years old, and I’ve been married for more than two decades. This time that old melancholy feeling comes from the fact that our Christmas plans have been disrupted.
Our boys are getting older, and with age comes new responsibilities. Jacob got his first grown-up job at a television station in Chattanooga. If you’ve ever worked in television news or know someone who has, the typical holiday hours do not apply. Because of this, we had to make adjustments. We would celebrate before Christmas Day … not a big deal. I’m flexible. If being one of six children taught me anything, it’s that Christmas doesn’t have to be celebrated on a specific day.
But then, the weather decided to act like winter. An icy storm was a-brewin,’ which meant that Jacob wouldn’t be a-comin’ home until after the holiday. He would be alone. He would be in a newsroom surrounded by co-workers instead of at home surrounded by family.
At first, I was fine. Jacob couldn’t risk driving home, getting stuck, and not making it back to work. That made sense. It was the right decision. There are worse things than not seeing him on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
On Christmas Eve eve, a wintry mix turned our road into a solid sheet of ice. That meant we were stuck at home with “It’s a Wonderful Life” playing on an endless loop in the background. Sounds like the perfect time to go through family movies and revisit the ghosts of Christmas past, right? … wrong.
I had to pivot. It’s ok to be sad, but I was marinating in melancholy. I started scrolling through social media for a distraction only to see the “On this day” alert pop up. It was like watching an animatic of our boys growing up from 2009-21. They went from waking up before the sun came up on Christmas morning to coming downstairs closer to noon. It was a sweet reminder of how simple life was back then and how far we’ve come as a family.
I will forever treasure those years when we were learning how to parent through trial and error. The younger me would never believe that parenting doesn’t get any easier. It just changes.
The holidays have a way of magnifying the pain caused by a loss or change in family circumstances. Every commercial, movie, and friend’s social media feed is a reminder that you’re different. Just because watching our kids grow up and change is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to move through. I move through it by eating my weight in sausage balls. Jay moves through it by binging the latest season of Yellowstone.
As the years come and go, our boys need us less and less. This isn’t something to protest. This is what we hope for. One day, they will have their own set of holiday traditions. Offering them a soft place to land no matter what is the one gift that will always fit.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
