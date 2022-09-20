When service members go missing, it leaves their families with a mixed bag of grief and hope.
More than 50 years after his father went missing in Vietnam, a Lebanon man is optimistic that investigators have found clues that might confirm his father’s whereabouts.
Members of the Wilson County military community converged at the veterans museum on Friday, which was National Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) Remembrance Day.
Among them was Bill Burkart, who was just 9 years old on June 13, 1966, when his father, Col. Charles W. Burkart, Jr., a United States Air Force pilot, went missing.
Burkart shared his story and his latest glimmer of hope that his father might one day be found.
“We have located his crash site and hope to begin an excavation of the site next year,” Burkart said.
Although he was only nine years old, Burkart still vividly remembers the day he learned of his father’s disappearance.
“The day we found out he went missing, I was at some friends’ house,” Burkart said. “My mother called and said that they would be sending an Air Force car to come to pick me up. I knew what that meant. I knew that my father had been killed ... at least, that is what the assumption was.”
When Burkart discovered his father’s condition was not confirmed, hope came flooding back in.
“I learned there was a short (emergency) beeper heard over the site later in the evening, but they could not discern if it came from his aircraft,” Burkart said.
According to Burkart, the Vietnamese could have the same equipment and mimic a lost plane signal to lure unsuspecting search parties.
It encouraged him that the military did not know if his father was actually dead.
“It’s my father, maybe we have a chance if he escaped, and we’d get him back,” Burkart said. “But that did not happen. It’s been over 50 years.”
Since Burkart’s father was flying at night, the military did not know where the plane ultimately went down. However, in the post-war period, investigative teams sent out into the area have inquired with villagers about possible crash-site locations.
“They have these uncorrelated sites,” Burkart said. “They had one they had investigated a couple of times, and they kind of assumed by where it was that it belonged to another incident. They found blades from a jet engine using metal detectors and determined that it was my father’s aircraft.”
A second discovery at the site, an underarm life preserver, would prove even more promising, and it yields the implication that at least one airman, if not both, were among the wreckage.
Burkart is in a national organization for the families of missing-in-action service members.
“They decide what sites they will excavate,” Burkart said. “The greater likelihood that they will find remains, the more likely they will excavate it. They want the operations to be successful. So, before they found the crash site, we were at the bottom. Then, they find the crash site, and we move up a little bit. Now that they know at least one of them is in the crash site, that moved us up to the top of the list.
“We are supposedly the next ones on the list. They will send a recovery team there to look for remains, and we are hopeful that they will find a tooth, maybe his dog tags, anything that will help us to bring closure to know where he is.”
Burkart indicated that southeast Asian governments are more receptive to search parties, like the one looking for his father, than they used to be.
According to data from the U.S. government, as of October of 2020, 1,585 Americans remain unaccounted for from the conflict in Vietnam.
Burkart is optimistic that the crash-site investigation of his father’s likely final resting place will help bring that total down by two airmen.
