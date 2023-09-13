The Lebanon Parks and Recreation master plan has been a recurring topic for members of the Lebanon City Council.
“It gives us a plan for expansion, growth and things that we’re going to need in our community, to keep up with the people that are moving here,” Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director William Porter said.
The master plan was presented to the council at its last work session and will be discussed once again at tomorrow night’s work session.
“We’re a growing community,” Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said. “We need a good, solid master plan to guide the department down the road. We’ve become a nice-sized city. We’re not the little town we used to be.”
Voting on the parks and recreation master plan is expected to take place on Sept. 19, according to Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.
“It’s looking at all the stuff that we have, stuff that we need to add and gives us a plan of things that we want to get done over a 15-20-year period,” Porter said. “(The master plan) is not the Bible, but it gives us a plan of how we’re going to grow, where we want to grow and what we want to do.”
Having a parks and recreation master plan will give the city grant opportunities for park and greenway developments in the future.
“If we are asking for money for a certain project, we have to show the master plan where that project is,” Bell said. “It’s really important to get money to help build our parks and recreation system. (The plan) also provides a blueprint for the future as we add more parks, more greenways and more athletic fields.”
When working on the master plan, Porter knew that finishing the new Lebanon sports complex, located at 1523 Murfreesboro Road, was a priority.
“It’s a complex with (new) soccer fields, but we’ve also got baseball and softball fields that we’re wanting to build in that complex,” Porter said. “That’s one of the big things that I want to see get accomplished, because we’re growing, and we’re going to need more fields. Also, it can be a money-maker for (the city) with tournaments (held at the complex) and stuff like that.”
Another long-term goal is having another facility with an indoor gymnasium.
“We run a basketball program now with about 500 kids in it,” Porter said. “We’re basically playing out of one gym at the (Harold Dean) Greer Recreation Center. We’ve also played games at Lebanon High School and the Jimmy Floyd Center stuff, but most of the practices are done out of this gym and the Jimmy Floyd Center. At some point, we’re going to need another indoor facility. This is in the master plan.
“I think it just gives us a plan for expansion, growth and things that we’re going to need in our community, to keep up with the people that are moving in here.”
Another thing that’s included in the master plan is improving park connectivity.
“How do we try to connect some of the trails we’ve got,” Porter said. “The one on Hartmann Drive, we have some drawings where it goes all the way to Leeville Pike. There’s (sections) in (the master plan) on extending some of those trails.”
After the last work session, members of the Lebanon City Council were asked to make any suggestions for elements they felt should be included in the master plan.
“Everybody’s got their own niche that they think is important,” Porter said. “We tried to take it all and look at it, see what we think is best for the whole city, and then, present it to the council. At the end of the day, them and the mayor are the ones that say yay or nay.”
