The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Sarajane Flanagan, the second-grade instructor at Mt. Juliet’s Stoner Creek Elementary School …
Name … Sarajane Flanagan
School … Stoner Creek Elementary
Age … 37
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach general education in second grade.
How long have you been in education? 12 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 8 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Cincinnati (Ohio) public schools
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy crafting and spending time with my daughters and my family.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I always try to teach through experience and letting peers learn from each other.
How would you describe your teaching style? I teach hands-on and learning through fun. I make it a priority to find what the students enjoy and incorporate it in my daily lessons. This helps keeps their attention throughout lessons.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? We love classroom cheers, students coming to board, and a teacher helper that calls on students and leads the class.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Each year comes with its own challenges, getting to know a new class and finding what works well for everyone.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? We are the elementary school that was affected by the tornado. So, every year since then has been “unique.” I would say that the camaraderie here is the more enjoyable and unique thing about our school. We boost each other’s moral and keep up the spirits under all the circumstances.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I knew I wanted to make a difference in my community, and I enjoy working with kids. I also enjoy the challenge and creativity that comes with learning and teaching.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The most fulfilling part of teaching to me is watching them understand something. I love seeing the ah-ha moment or the proud moment when they read something on their own.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? I think the most challenging part of teaching is keeping them motivated when they are discouraged. They learn very hard concepts, and it is overwhelming for them. As a teacher, you have to know each student personally to know what motivates them best. It is a challenge and reward.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? The one thing that has changed is the constant changing of curriculum. It is always improving and changing with studies and research.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The more we continue with education, the more technology I see. It is what the students are used to. I see it as a challenge, because you have to keep up with technology but keep that personal involvement in the classroom.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would ensure that every teacher has what he or she needs to successfully teach in the classroom. I think this is important, because we need supplies to best reach the students.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? It’s my administration, Miss Smith and Mrs. Floyd. They have handled the year with success and accomplishments. Miss Smith was named principal of the year for Wilson County. They are always positive and doing things to keep the moral up. They are constantly encouraging me to be a better teacher and challenging my students. I owe a lot to them and my success as a teacher.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? The most memorable thing in my career would be this honor of being named teacher of the year. We have all been through so much that we are all teachers of the year. To be named by my peers with this award is honor in itself. It will truly be a memory I hold on to forever.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? When they tell me I helped them in any way, I feel as though I have done my job. I also appreciate when they tell me they feel safe in my presence. It is something I take great pride in, growing each student and keeping them safe.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? As influential … I hope they look back on the time in my class as something that helps them in the future … big or small … a song … a rhyme … a project. I just hope to be a positive memory in their education.
