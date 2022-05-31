It’s time to take a hard look in the mirror.
During a ceremony at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza, a 34-year veteran who rose to the rank of major general in the United States Army urged those attending to reconsider how the country celebrates Memorial Day.
“They say you can tell a lot about a culture by what they celebrate as a nation,” Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bryan Watson said. “I want to go a little deeper. I think what they celebrate is important, but more important is how. You can peer into the soul of a people, who make up a nation, when you look at how they celebrate.”
Watson indicated that in his estimation, the manner in which Memorial Day is recognized today is out of touch with the real meaning of the event.
“Today, in mainstream America, we celebrate Memorial Day in many ways,” he said. “We have cookouts with families. We travel vast distances. We spend time on the lake with our friends. We go to NASCAR races or go to parades through our cities. There are Memorial Day sales for everything from cars to pool tables. For many, Memorial day has become more about the long weekend and a day off from work than remembering our fallen.”
Watson traced the history of Memorial Day back to when it was called Decoration Day and how that the original organizers of the events were formerly enslaved people, who owed their freedom to the soldiers who had laid down their lives in the Civil War.
“I think that there are groups of people, like you, who take the time to pause, reflect and remember our brothers and sisters that gave their all,” Watson said to the crowd at the plaza. “We come together to celebrate that this nation continues to produce such men and women that will stand for our collective defense. As a nation, we need to take a hard look in the mirror, not at what we are celebrating, but how.”
On hand at the ceremony was a local Gold Star mother, Alicia Hovies, who lost her son almost 10 years ago.
Hovies’ son, 1st Lt. Joshua Hovies, was killed in Korea in 2013 at the age of 25. He was not the only Hovies son to join the service. Her youngest son, Capt. Benjamin Hovies, just completed his time with the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Gold Star mother wants to encourage anyone who is willing, to take part in a small, but meaningful act.
“Will you say the name of someone who gave their life for freedom,” she asked.
Hovies shared a story of an enlisted woman who was on the transport plane that carried her son’s body back to the U.S. That woman tracked down Hovies and told her about being on that plane.
Hovies indicated that even that small gesture meant so much to her as a mother, which is why she challenges people to say the names of the fallen whenever they can, so that through memory, that soldier lives on.
