All-American Pest Control recently selected Mary Harris, the president and co-founder of the Wilson County Black History Committee, as its 2023 Hometown Hero Award recipient.

This year, All-American celebrates its fifth annual Hometown Hero Awards. Every year, the locally-owned pest control business accepts nominations from the community for local heroes living out their core values of servant leadership, remarkable service and thoughtful innovation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.