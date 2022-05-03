The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Al Intilli, the Junior ROTC instructor at Mt. Juliet High School …
Name: Major Al Intilli
School: Mt. Juliet High School
Age: 54
What grade/subject do you teach? Marine Corps Junior ROTC
How long have you been in education? 10 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 10 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Naval Aviation Schools Command as an intermediate jet flight instructor
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was the drum major of my marching band in high school.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Motorcycle riding
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? We use a military model, which comes with the benefit of good structure and discipline.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s authentic learning, relating everything I teach to real-world application.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? First you have to get to know your student’s capabilities and limitations. That gives you the foundation from which to challenge them. I also like to use multiple methods in the classroom (reading and study-guide completion, presentation, working groups, skits, presentations, etc.). Keeping a variety of methods keeps it interesting.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes, in November of 2020, I was diagnosed with lymphoma and leukemia and given two months to live unless aggressive chemo was started immediately. I continued to teach remotely, which forced me to get more proficient with online resources and learning management systems (LMS) to keep the same quality of instruction. There were many times that I taught from my hospital bed while receiving chemotherapy. Continuing to teach gave me a purpose that helped me remain positive throughout my treatment.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? It’s incredible leadership at all levels and a faculty that are all stone-cold professionals.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I found that I enjoyed it when I was a flight instructor in the military, and when the opportunity came to teach at MJHS, it was a natural fit.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing the progress of students, whether small gains from day to day or big ones as they stick with you for all four years.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s parents who feel they can be disrespectful to teachers and think they are entitled. We don’t see a lot of this, but it’s enough to where it becomes very challenging to remain calm with them.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I feel the importance increasing as the years go by and as my experience level rises.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The advances in technology are certainly at the forefront. While challenging at times to learn and adapt to, they also have provided some excellent improvements in efficiency, curriculum, and data and trend analysis.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be less standardized testing and more life skills.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Mrs. Beverly Sharpe, my principal … she was my mentor as an assistant principal when I began and is now my principal. Any teacher could not ask for a better administrator.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It was receiving sincere thanks and goodwill from former students long after they left the program.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? It’s just thank you, and many have.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It would be as someone who demands high standards, yet, is always fair, with the best interest of the student at the forefront.
