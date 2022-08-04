Entrepreneur Kris Intress decided to slow down the high-paced corporate life to pursue her dream of positively impacting the lives of people by helping them take control of their health, wellness, and happiness.

The result of her dream was the development of a 200-acre property that hovers along the Sumner County-Trousdale County line in Castalian Springs known as Rock Springs Retreat Center.

