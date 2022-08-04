Entrepreneur Kris Intress decided to slow down the high-paced corporate life to pursue her dream of positively impacting the lives of people by helping them take control of their health, wellness, and happiness.
The result of her dream was the development of a 200-acre property that hovers along the Sumner County-Trousdale County line in Castalian Springs known as Rock Springs Retreat Center.
After the loss of her mother, Intress decided to take her career in a different direction, which led her to purchase the property that became the retreat center that opened in May of 2017. She drew her inspiration from her mother, a nurse who dedicated her life to helping others.
“Her life was dedicated to helping people move through those challenging times in their lives,” said Intress.
“I just took a moment to say to myself, ‘How do I honor my mom?’ That was a life-changing experience for me.”
Rock Springs Retreat Center offers fitness and wellness retreats, from Weekend Warrior to Full Throttle. For those who may find themselves struggling with weight or emotionally burned-out from life, the retreats allow guests time to invest in themselves.
“My mom always preached, ‘If you don’t take care of yourself first, you can’t take care of anybody else,’ ” said Intress.
Rock Springs Retreat Center Director of Sales and Marketing Tari Barker added, “What we have discovered is that many people think they are coming for weight loss, but really what they are looking for is that they just want to feel better. They want to feel better physically and emotionally. They are at a burnout stage. This is really all part of a personal journey. When you are uncomfortable with the physical, it doesn’t matter how many pounds you need to gain or lose. It really comes down to, ‘I’m ready to invest in myself. I want to take this time to have a reset, healthy vacation. I want to come back feeling better and stronger physically, mentally, and emotionally,”’ said Intress.
Although Rock Springs Retreat Center provides its guests with certain baseline testing, it does not attempt to operate as a medical or health-care facility. It strictly provides guests with a fresh reboot.
“The retreats that we offer are fitness and wellness retreats,” said Barker. “Our guests might come for a week, or they might come for three weeks, or even three months. It really depends on what they’re looking for as far as achieving their goals.
“We are not a medical facility. We are not a health-care facility. We are a fitness program. We do certain baseline testing. We take their blood pressure and monitor their heartrate. But we respectfully stay in our lane as being a fitness retreat.”
Rock Springs Retreat Center attracts guests both nationally and internationally and provides shuttle service two times on Sundays between the Nashville International Airport and the retreat center.
“We have national (guests), and we have some international guests,” said Barker. “But our business comes primarily from across the U.S. We have a large population of guests that come that are within driving distance, and we have other guests that jump on a plane to come stay with us.”
For the fitness and wellness retreats, guests can expect a full experience.
“We help them to identify the types of workouts that they like,” said Barker. “We do cooking demonstrations. At the end of (the guest’s) stay, we help them develop their next plan.”
Although the Fit Farm is at the heart of Rock Springs Retreat Center, they also offer other programs and events, including team-building activities, corporate parties, family gatherings, and weddings.
“The event space we have built out has become so much more relevant to our local community,” said Intress. “So often, we forget to enjoy the people we are with. Our event center has axe-throwing, bull-riding, fishing, bocce ball, beans-bag toss, putting and chipping. We have all kinds of things that allow a party or event to take on such a different light.
“Since coming out of COVID, our perspectives have changed. We’re slowing down, taking a moment, deciding what’s important, and taking back control of something that we felt was taken away from us.
“But the important thing is the community, bringing people together again, reengaging, especially after COVID. That is pretty important, and I’m excited to be able to do this with the community.”
