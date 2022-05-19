The Lebanon Democrat has been in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, were in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award.
We conclude the series of profiles with a glance at Rachel Marting, who is a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teacher at Watertown Middle School …
Name … Rachel Marting
School … Watertown Middle School
Age … 30
What grade/subject do you teach? Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)
How long have you been in education? 7 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 6 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Gra-Mar Middle School
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplish- ment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was born with a congenital heart defect and have had three open-heart surgeries.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Watching football, reading and jigsaw puzzles
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I’m lucky to teach STEM, giving me the opportunity to think outside the box with lessons and projects for my students allowing them to improve critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s project-based implementing inquiries and problem-solving skills, as well as previous knowledge.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? It’s allowing my students to feel invested in the class by allowing them to help with guided decision-making, participating in activities that are student-driven such as football rankings and March Madness brackets involving math skills and probabilities.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Our staff is a family. We are always there to help each other, support each other, and build up each other. We make work fun even on the days that aren’t going so well.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I grew up around educators. I saw how they helped students succeed and made it look fun.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s when you see a student enjoy learning and get excited when they successfully complete an activity or project.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s accessing supplies and materials for STEM projects for students.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? You never know what students are dealing with outside of the school setting. It’s important to look at the whole child when dealing with them.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be to stop state standardized testing or at least reduce the amount of standardized testing, because it causes unnecessary stress on both teachers and students. It takes away too much time from productive teaching and learning. Not all students are effective test-takers, and standardized testing is not the most effective way to assess their knowledge.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My previous co-workers, Erin Trinidad and Rachel Blagg, who were always there for me, especially on days when I was wondering if I made the right career choice.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It’s watching my students who I taught in sixth grade grow up and become amazing young men and women.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I know you believe in me and want me to do well.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It would be as someone who truly cared about the whole child and made learning interesting and meaningful.
