Dresden was one of the many places in Tennessee that has been affected by the tornadoes over the past few months.
The Dresden First United Methodist Church was damaged beyond repair, and the building was going to be demolished.
During the demolition process, a small cornerstone box was discovered that was pretty much unknown to the church. It’s really fascinating what was found, and you’re probably wondering how this would tie back to Wilson County.
One of the items found was a small ear of corn that was the variety called Little Willice, which was wrapped in a letter from the University of Tennessee Weakley County Agricultural Extension Agent. The letter was dated from 1924, and a direct quote from the letter reads as follows, “Little Willice variety, the leading variety of small ear corn grown at this time, ‘Neal’s Paymaster’ a red cob will soon replace the Willice corn.”
The small quote shows the significance of Neal’s Paymaster and its effect on the agricultural community at that time. It was on the verge of being the No. 1 planted corn in Tennessee.
At that time, corn was very localized by areas. It seemed that each region of the state had its own type of corn that was grown by most of the farmers, because they knew it would produce in their area.
Neal’s Paymaster was a variety of corn that was developed in Wilson County. It was bred by William H. Neal, and it focused on having two ears instead of one.
Mr. Neal would carefully select those corn plants that would produce two ears and keep only those seeds. He worked many years developing his unique strain of corn. That corn single-handedly doubled the corn production in the Southeast. In the 1930s, a third of all corn produced in Tennessee came from Neal’s Paymaster.
The corn is a dent corn and was usually used dried for animal feed, but it can also be eaten when fresh or dried to make cornbread.
My Neal’s Paymaster corn came from my uncle. A few years ago, I mentioned this corn and that I wanted to grow a row of it to see how it grew. He promptly went to his seed storage area, his freezer, and pulled out a freezer bag full of this corn. We’re guessing that this bag was around 30 years old.
That spring, I planted an entire row, and I’m sure 95% of them grew. That variety of corn is still readily-available from many companies, and it produces a white kernel with a red cob. It is easy and hardy to grow in Tennessee and there’s nothing better than growing varieties of crops that were developed right here in Wilson County.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, the Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent for Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
