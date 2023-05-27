Every year, veterans and their relatives mount their motorcycles in California and ride to a destination more than 2,500 miles away — the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (also known as the Wall) in Washington, D.C.
There were 289 bikers who passed through Wilson County this week with that goal in mind. While in the area, Run For the Wall participants stopped by the Wilson County Veterans Museum and Southside Elementary School in Lebanon.
Lebanon resident Charles Friedli has been participating in Run for the Wall with his father since 2016. While he’s not riding this year, he was present as riders stopped in Wilson County on Monday.
“My father is a Vietnam Veteran, and I’ve been riding underneath the Sons of American Legion for eight or nine years now,” Friedli said. “I ride motorcycles with my dad. It’s something that me and him have done since I’ve been able to have a motorcycle.”
The first Run For the Wall took place in 1989, when James Gregory and Bill Evans led a group of approximately 115 riders from San Diego, California. That year, only 15 riders made it all the way. Now, there are four routes that riders take — the Central, Midway, Southern and Sandbox routes.
“The best parts are the friends you make along the way, the comradery, and the lack of selfishness,” Friedli said. “Everybody helps and puts their best foot forward to help out everybody within the group, and outside the group. When we roll into schools, we give money to these schools we go into. Next year, we’re going to try to do a little bit more and get a little bit more organized since it was our first time stopping (at Southside Elementary).”
When the riders visited Lebanon’s Southside Elementary while in Wilson County on Monday, they passed around a bucket to collect money. They also donated backpacks and supplies.
“It’s incredible,” Friedli said. “If you’re a veteran and you ride and you’ve never done this, this is something that you need to do at least once in your life. Once you do it once, you’ll do it every year. It’s very humbling.”
The journey from California to Washington, D.C., can be more challenging than some may think.
“The riders ride whether the weather is good or bad, whether the conditions are hot or cold,” Friedli said. “If its raining, they’re still riding. Their mission is to be in D.C. on the weekend before Memorial Day.”
The weather isn’t the only thing that might make the road hard, but precautions are taken.
“Of course, there’s the dehydration that comes along with it,” Friedli said. “We have healthcare crew workers, and we have fuel stop workers that do the fuel stop. At every place we go, it’s a very organized and planned-out route. Every gas stop is organized and planned out to the T, to how we roll in to how we roll out. We have a police escort all the way through Tennessee.”
The ride is time consuming and costly as well.
“When you do these rides, it’s at least a two-and-a-half-week thing,” Friedli said. “The riders are generally all veterans, or if they’re not veterans, they’re sons or relatives of veterans. They all pay money to do the ride.”
However, to riders like Friedli, the journey is worth it. Every rider collects a bio of a missing or fallen soldier to take to the wall, which Friedli described as a humbling experience.
“When you take that bio and leave it at the wall, if you don’t break down at that point, I don’t think much will touch you,” Friedli said.
