As of last Friday, Tennessee became the first state to make it a felony to camp on public property.
Individuals dealing with homelessness say that it’s just the latest attempt to kick them while they are down, while public officials are unsure of how the law will even be enforced.
For one Lebanon native, the law’s passage represents a breach of God’s instruction.
“Deuteronomy 15:7 says that if you see a poor man on the street, you are supposed to help him out,” said Chris Smith, who never goes anywhere without his Bible.
He was sitting in Don Fox Community Park one day when a man and woman walked by.
“They saw me and said, ‘He’s a bum,’ when all I was doing was sitting there reading the Bible,” Smith said. “They don’t know what is going on. They don’t even bother to ask me what’s going on.”
Smith lamented what the new law could mean for struggling families.
“You’re going to keep stepping on a guy when he’s down,” Smith said. “We’re supposed to be helping people. Well, you’re going to step on a whole family now.”
With the amount of money that Smith can earn in a given day, there isn’t much left to go toward anything but a motel.
“Look at a motel, where it is $89 a day for a room,” Smith said. “I make $105 working a full day. With gas at over $4 a gallon, what’s left? If you have to give $90 a day out of a $100 paycheck, you aren’t getting nowhere.”
Another Lebanon man experiencing homelessness, Anthony Perry, similarly wonders what happened to helping out your fellow man.
“It seems like you are always being taught how people are supposed to care about you,” Perry said. “Just to say, we’re going to give someone who is homeless a charge for something they can’t help, where’s the sense in that?”
As if things weren’t hard enough, Perry deals with constant condescension.
“You got some people that are looking down at us thinking we are less than human, less than trash,” Perry said. “You see how they look at you.”
Perry is a father and a husband. Both titles bring added responsibility to an already full plate.
“I worry about where I’m going to lay my head down, and how I’m going to get enough money to eat or if my son and my wife are having to sleep on the streets with me,” Perry said.
According to Perry, dealing with homelessness can push anyone to the brink.
“Out here on these streets you see everything,” Perry said. “You see people overdosing because they are so sick of having no help. They’re ready to get out of this life. That’s why we have to look out for each other. If we don’t, who else is going to? It gets more difficult when you have these people sitting nice and cozy in their houses saying, ‘We’re gonna put you in jail because you can’t find a place to live.’ What’s right about that?”
Compassionate Hands
Compassionate Hands Ministries provides relief for individuals and families living with homelessness, but the vague language of the new law has perplexed even the organization’s director, John Grant.
“One real challenge with this law is that there is not really clear guidance for local law enforcement,” Grant said. “They made a state law, but it’s now up to municipalities to enforce it. I think you will see uneven enforcement. Some communities may be very strict. Others won’t change a thing.”
In Grant’s eyes, it’s hard to see the change as anything but an assault on those already dealing with tough times.
“The effect of the law is that now public lands are illegal,” Grant said. “If you are not a property owner, where are you supposed to go? It’s illegal to exist. Is it now illegal to be poor?”
For now, Grant is encouraging guests from his facility to just “stay out of sight,” and to try and “get permission and camp in small groups on land that you are welcome.”
Law enforcement
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick indicated in a phone call on Tuesday that the new law does not change his department’s approach.
“Our first and foremost concern is the safety of the person,” Hambrick said. “Finding a place for them is our priority. We hope that our relationships with groups such as Compassionate Hands and others in our county will help us get those individuals the help that they need, instead of trying to write some paper and hand out an offense.
“The MJPD is not a revenue-generating entity. Our main focus is the safety and welfare of our community.”
Thanks to a grant, the MJPD will soon have a co-responder from Volunteer Behavioral Health later this year.
“It enables us to have someone, once it is deemed safe for them to enter, that has the resources and the know-how to deal with those types of situations.”
The chief dismissed the conventional images that readers see about homeless camps with tents as not being a big problem in Mt. Juliet.
“What we have been dealing with more lately are folks living out of their cars,” Hambrick said.
The chief said that at some point, we’re going to have to start asking ourselves why the issue is becoming more prevalent, instead of simply trying to criminalize those less fortunate.
