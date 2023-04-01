The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Julie Wagoner, a school counselor at Lebanon’s Coles Ferry Elementary …
Name … Julie Wagoner
School … Coles Ferry Elementary
Age … 40
What grade/subject do you teach? School counselor
How long have you been in education? 7 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 4 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Westside Elementary and Westside Middle School in Dalton, Georgia
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I enjoyed traveling to other countries before having children of my own. I also enjoyed doing ballroom dancing in college.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy spending time with my family and church family as well hot yoga classes.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? As the school counselor, I get to teach every student in the building through guidance classes, work with small groups of students on social skills, and see students individually who need extra support. I love knowing all the students in my building and forming meaningful relationships with them.
How would you describe your teaching style? As the school counselor, I do teach guidance lessons to all my elementary students with a blend of instructor-focused and student-focused teaching styles. I typically lead the discussion or presentation for the first half and then group students to practice the skill or complete a task together in the second half of my lessons. Many of my lessons involve social-emotional learning, and I want them to practice these skills as much as possible in my classroom.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? My lessons typically have a hook at the beginning to get them curious or engaged. For example, my kindergarten classes start with mindful minute exercise to get their brain and body connected. For my older students, it may involve a cooperative game or bring in visuals to.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Absolutely … I am thankful that I get the opportunity to repeat my lessons throughout the week, so by the time Friday comes along, my lesson may look different than it did on Monday, depending on how students responded. Different groups of students can need different motivation or instruction.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Coles Ferry Elementary has a long history of being an outstanding school in our community, and I love being a part of its story. It is a true family away from home. I get to work with the most amazing, special teachers (physical education, art, music, library, computer, and STREAM) every day, who encourage and support my work with students, as well as homeroom teachers. My administration also gives me the opportunity to create my school counseling program to help students individually, in small groups, and whole classroom, as well as lead in trauma-informed training.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? My mother was a teacher for 40 years. I witnessed first-hand how a job can change a child’s path. I wanted to make the same kind of impact. The education field is a calling, and once you see the impact in a child, you know you’re exactly where you need to be. This career path will not deliver fame or fortune, but its value is immeasurable. However, you may get a little taste of fame if you are seen at Don Fox Park after school.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s when you can help a child love coming to school or feel safe getting an answer wrong or treat others with empathy, this impacts families, our school, and ultimately our community. To be a part of helping children in our community grow and learn how to treat each other in a kind and respectful way is very fulfilling to me.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? There is never enough time. There are so many students that need additional support emotionally and socially in our society today. Students have more access to the world than ever before and their carefree days of childhood seem to be stolen too soon by social media, online gaming, and violent shows. Students experience family hardships, such as divorce, substance abuse, and poverty at an expanding rate, and this affects our students on a daily basis. Every teacher wishes for more time to teach, more time to spend one-on-one, and more time to make a difference.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? When I first started school counseling in 2007, I did not have children of my own and viewed parenting as a simple task. Now that I have a middle-school student and two in elementary school, I see each child as the most treasured gift that a parent can give to us to teach and train eight hours of the day. Some parents work long hours and don’t see their child as much as we do during the week. This is a huge responsibility and my posture towards children and parents have changed and grown.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The school counseling profession has definitely changed over the years. The stereotypical counselor sipping on coffee and chit chatting with teachers is not my reality or any in our district. It has changed to a role of leadership in the school climate, addressing behavior, and teaching social-emotional learning, while also addressing individual crisis situations. Our days are never the same, and students continually seek more time to be heard.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It’s equipping parents to impact their child’s learning way before kindergarten and to continue to be a vital part of the learning process for the next 13 years. The school needs to come alongside parents at kindergarten and continue the good work which they have begun. Parents may not realize the value of reading to them or teaching them nursery rhymes or singing the ABCs. They may not understand the importance of shaping their child’s executive function skills by making them wait or sit still or complete simple tasks on their own. They may not realize how vital it is to model healthy coping skills to calm their body and brain so they can think clearly to solve problems and help their child do the same. All of these things make a huge difference for our children to be successful in the classroom. From drop-off day at kindergarten until senior graduation day, parents and teachers should be working alongside each other to pour into their child’s educational and social-emotional development.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I was blessed to have amazing teachers all throughout my educational years. My first-grade teacher made sure I had beautiful handwriting. My geography teacher opened the world to me. My high-school math teacher taught me hard work pays off, but of all my teachers — including my mother, who taught me in second grade (and all the other years) — demonstrated what a true calling looks like and how to live out that calling. She made students feel loved and cared for while also pushing them to be their best. Her past students that had her 30 years or more still see her in the grocery store or restaurant and tell her how much they loved having her for their teacher. She made a true difference in so many students’ lives. It’s also not shocking that my sister and I were blessed with some of her teaching genes. My sister and I were both excited to be named teacher of the year at our schools this year, so it makes it extra special for our family.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Last year, we had our first dream big career day at Coles Ferry, and we had a previous student return to share his success story with our students. This student now holds two national championship rings in football, and when he spoke with our students, they were inspired. He signed his autograph on student’s shoes, shirts, backpacks, and more. The kids couldn’t get enough of him. We also had over 30 community members come to speak with all our students, a Grand Ole Opry member sing, and a pilot land a helicopter on our front lawn and take off while all the kids watched. It was amazing to see their dreams expand at all the possibilities. It was a day I will never forget.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you for being there when I needed someone to listen to me and to care about me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? My favorite quote is from Maya Angelou. It reads, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” My students won’t remember most of what I say or things that I do, but I hope when they see me at the park or at a store in the years to come, they come give me a hug and tell me that I always made them feel loved.
