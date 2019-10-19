Not too long ago I had a speaking engagement at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Since my speaking schedule was under no serious time pressures, I decided to take the Natchez Trace Parkway to Tupelo.
If you are familiar with "The Trace" you know the speed limit is 50 mph. You can't be in a big hurry along this scenic parkway, which stretches for 444 miles from Nashville to Natchez.
I must admit I was looking forward to the leisurely drive. MapQuest informed me I could make the trip in 4 hours, 30 minutes by a couple of different routes. I decided to stick to my plans and take the Natchez Trace. The slower drive took an extra hour, but it was worth every minute.
Leaving Hartsville I picked up I-40 in Lebanon. The I-440 loop took me around Nashville where I continued on I-40 West. I left I-40 at the McCrory Lane exit and headed south where I intersected State Highway 100. A left turn would have taken me straight to the Loveless Café. (If you are planning a drive on The Trace, I suggest you work in a meal at the Loveless. They have been serving great food there for over 60 years.) I chose to take a right turn and in few hundred yards I turned onto The Natchez Trace Parkway. A quick peek at my odometer let me know I had already covered 72 miles. I had 171 miles to go.
The Trace largely follows a geologic ridgeline that made for travel on dry ground by Native Americans and wild animals for hundreds of years before the white man came. Bison from the deepest parts of the south followed the trail to salt licks in Middle Tennessee. Many parts of the Trace were well-established Indian trails used by the Choctaw and Chickasaw.
Today the Natchez Trace Parkway is maintained by the National Park Service and is, in my estimation, one of the best-kept secrets in our part of the country. Closed to commercial travel, it remains largely undisturbed by the hurried pace of our modern world. To the park service's credit, the picnic areas are well maintained and public restrooms are sparkling clean.
I had chosen a beautiful day to make the drive to Tupelo. The parkway took me over Leiper's Fork near Franklin and alongside the Duck River. Just inside the border of Alabama, I crossed the majestic Tennessee River. (It must have been at its widest point. To me it looked as wide as the Mississippi!) Crossing into the state of Mississippi I encountered the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway. This trip was a feast for the eyes!
Before I knew it I was arriving in Tupelo. In a strange way, it was the fastest 171 miles I had ever covered. And I never once broke the speed limit!
Well, I made the speech in Tupelo. And before it was finished I was already looking forward to my return trip. The weather on the return was even better than the day before. The sky that day was deliciously blue -- the kind of blue that is hard to describe. And the clouds? The clouds were of the cumulus variety -- big and fluffy and bright white. It was the kind of sky in which you could lose yourself. Driving 50 mph on the Natchez Trace is not a bad place to find yourself.
Oh, did I tell you I saw less than 100 cars and trucks over 2½ days and 350 miles of driving? No traffic jams on the Trace.
By the time I reached Nashville, I had made up my mind. Each fall when the leaves begin to change, my wife, Kathy, and I are going to round up one, or two or three of our grandchildren; rent, or borrow, a convertible, and go picnicking on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The natural beauty of this national treasure must be enjoyed and passed along to the next generation.
I'm making plans as I write.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
