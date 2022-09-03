Sparkle Cleaners turned off its open sign one last time on Wednesday, drawing to a close the owner’s 50-year career in the industry.
Saying goodbye has not been easy for owners Carl and Barbara McKinney.
“Our customers felt just like friends,” Barbara McKinney said. “Not seeing those friends will be difficult, especially when you see them every week.”
Carl McKinney added, “That’s what makes the dry-cleaning business different. The people who use you use you on a regular basis. You know people well. They walk in the door and ask how the kids are.”
The dry cleaner has dedicated his career to cleaning Lebanon’s clothes. It’s impossible to estimate how many articles he has returned to form. He was in grade school when his father, David McKinney, bought the business at 319 East Main Street in Lebanon and rebranded it as Sparkle. Alongside his brother Sam, David McKinney ran the business and raised a family.
“My brothers and I all worked here during our high-school years,” Carl McKinney said. “Daddy wanted all of us boys to work in the plant, so starting freshman year, we all did, full-time in the summer, then after school in the winter.”
While studying at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, McKinney decided that he wanted to go into the business side and switched his degree to a management track.
Carl McKinney would soon buy out his father and uncle’s stake in the business and make it his own. He married Barbara in the 1980s, and they have been running it together ever since. They quickly admit that working with Gary Cassetty as an assistant manager has been integral to their success. Even before he met his wife, Cassetty and Mr. McKinney were in business together.
As Lebanon grew, so did the business. Sparkle opened a pickup shop on West Main Street, in the building where Mo’Cara is now. At the time, it was owned by Johnnie Clayborn of Clayborn’s Bakery.
They had the business there until a new owner purchased the building. As they looked for a place to go, the owner of Wright Printing, which was located across the street, invited them to consider a space in his building.
“We spent one whole weekend, with pickup trucks and trailers, moving everything from one side of the street to the other,” Mr. McKinney said. “On the next Monday, we were back open again.”
Sparkle remained open in that location and in the original building until the end.
“(Being on that side of town) was one of the best moves we made at that time,” Carl McKinney said. “It brought us a lot of business, and we were blessed to have it.”
The McKinneys will be leaving their mark on that West Main Street building. They had a mural painted on an exterior wall.
“We put a mural up that said, ‘Lebanon Looks Good on You,” Carl McKinney said. “We didn’t want to put our name in it. We just wanted it to represent Lebanon, but in a backdoor way, have us included in there.”
Carl McKinney insists that his wife deserves all the credit for that line, but he credits himself for one advertisement from his early days.
Provocative advertising may seem like a given today, but Carl McKinney was ahead of his time when in the 1980s, he ran an ad in the Lebanon Democrat that read, “Drop your pants at Sparkle.”
“Nobody took it literally,” Carl McKinney said jokingly.
During all that time, the couple has found small fortunes unintentionally left in pockets.
“We have found a lot of money over the years, up to $2,000 in cash, in one person’s pocket,” Barbara McKinney said. “We called the customer and said, ‘We found something in your pocket. You might want to come to pick it up.’ ”
They adhered to a strict confidentiality policy.
“Everything that happened at Sparkle stayed at Sparkles,” Barbara McKinney said with a smile.
It wasn’t always cash left behind. Barbara McKinney said that they’ve recovered several narcotics stashed in people’s pockets.
Time to pack it up
“One of the bad parts about the dry cleaning business is that it’s usually 10 degrees hotter inside the building than it is outside, so when we were having those 98-degree days in July, it was not fun here,” Carl McKinney said. “We decided at that time that maybe a good time to go in and retire.”
Barbara McKinney added, “He came up here one day in July and was dripping sweat, and he said, ‘I’m ready to retire.’ I told him, ‘You don’t say it if you don’t mean it.’ ”
Like many small businesses, Sparkle has struggled during the last two years.
“COVID hurt a lot of businesses, but we were able to stay open since we were considered essential,” Carl McKinney said. “We probably lost 60% of our volume during that time, but we managed to get through.”
Carl McKinney said that it was just time to turn the page. The couple plan to take some time for themselves. They have a trip to Norway scheduled for next year.
“We love to travel, and so, we just decided it was as good a time as any,” Carl McKinney said.
A fond farewell
Since announcing that they would close, numerous Lebanon residents have come to pay their respects.
“It has been an amazing closing,” Carl McKinney said. “People walk in who don’t have clothes here at the particular time to tell us how much they appreciate us and how much they enjoyed coming here. It has meant the world to Barbara and me that that has happened.”
The McKinneys say that gifts have included pie, pickles and jams.
“We had donuts a couple of times,” Carl McKinney said. “We didn’t realize we were as well-known as we are. It was surprising and very heartening.”
