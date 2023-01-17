Mt. Juliet High School Principal Beverly Sharpe’s admiration for her own teachers drew her to career as an educator.
“Teachers were very influential in my life,” Sharpe said. “I admired them, and I knew I wanted to teach.”
Each year, the Wilson County School District chooses to honor one administrator as principal of the year. The 2022 award went to Sharpe, who has worked in the district for 39 years.
“We have gifted leaders in every school, and I feel honored to be selected,” Sharpe said. “I have not accomplished anything by myself. MJHS has amazing students, a staffulty that is second to none, stellar assistant principals, and a very supportive school community. I am so thankful to work here.”
After completing her studies at Trevecca Nazarene University, Sharpe took a position as a math teacher at MJHS, where she taught courses such as Algebra 1 and advanced placement Calculus.
“As a teacher, I was always focused on student learning — this is the best preparation for becoming an instructional leader,” Sharpe siad. “Always keep student learning at the center of your focus.”
In 2008, Sharpe became an assistant principal at the high school. In November of 2019, she moved to West Wilson Middle School and served as principal there before returning to MJHS in June of 2020 and beginning her time as principal.
“The people are definitely the most important and most rewarding part of the job,” Sharpe said. “The student interactions, the staffulty relationships, and being part of an amazing admin team are all very rewarding as a principal.”
The Wilson County School District Principal of the Year is chosen by the district’s director of schools, Jeff Luttrell, members of the executive leadership team and supervisory staff.
“She’s (Sharpe) is so caring and impactful,” Wilson County School District Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “Her students love her. Her administrators love her. She’s one of the most pleasant people you’d ever come across, but she’s also very good at her job. She’s a very good principal.”
