Oktoberfest may have started in Germany in the 1800s, but it’s made its way to America since then.
On Saturday, crowds from all over Wilson County descended on a Lebanon lawn by the Wilson Bank & Trust main office for an Oktoberfest celebration ripe with Tennessee twists.
Between the bands playing, the food grilling and the beers pouring, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Numerous Wilson County organizations were represented between booths, displays and other activities.
Compassionate Hands, the nonprofit that began as a network of churches working together to provide winter shelters to individuals experiencing homelessness, hosted a chili cookoff.
The prize-winning chef, Jamie Andress, was happy to share what put her pot over the top.
“It’s a little bit of brown sugar and then some chili spices,” Andress said of her recipe.
Andress’ chili has become a staple of her personal menu and an award-receiving dish.
“This is my third people’s choice award,” Andress said. “I have entered three chili cookoffs and have won all three.”
Other contests for Andress included a St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital drive and then one for Habitat for Humanity.
Andress indicated that she is happy to be able to contribute to good causes by doing something that she loves, and that the recognition awards must mean that she’s doing something right.
More importantly, though, Andress sees it as her opportunity to give back to a society that helped her when she was down.
“I have been at a point very low in my life, at a time, being a single mother,” Andress said. “I have had help in the past. I would love to spread that so other people get it. Once you get humbled by a certain thing, you’re easier to give, because you remember a time when you couldn’t give.”
Andress is originally from New Jersey. She moved to Lebanon around 2010, when she was 31, and had her son in 2014.
“I was at a point where I needed assistance from the government,” Andress said. “I tried to use it to boost myself up.”
While chili may be her primary submission for cookoffs, Andress’ husband, Mike Johnson, says that her skills don’t stop there.
“She makes an amazing Boston Butt that is to die for,” Johnson said.
