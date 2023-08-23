No matter where Little Texas bass guitarist and vocalist Duane Propes performs, he gives it his all.

On Monday night, Little Texas took the stage at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair as Propes and band mates Porter Howell, Dwayne O’Brien and Corey Wright gave fair-goers a performance to remember.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.