No matter where Little Texas bass guitarist and vocalist Duane Propes performs, he gives it his all.
On Monday night, Little Texas took the stage at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair as Propes and band mates Porter Howell, Dwayne O’Brien and Corey Wright gave fair-goers a performance to remember.
“Every fair is different,” Propes said. “Some shows are stages in the dirt on a race track. Some are in a nice arena. Some (fairs) think of the show as a total afterthought and couldn’t care less about it. But whether we play for 300 or 30,000 people, we give them everything we can possibly muster and make them go home remembering the show, where they were when they heard the songs for the first time. Then, they tell their kids the stories about how that music was a soundtrack to their lives.”
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair is not the only fair that Little Texas will be performing at this week. Today, they’ll take the stage at the Centre County Grange Fair in Centre County, Pennsylvania.
Propes has been a Mt. Juliet resident since 1993, where he got married and raised his family.
“I’m a native Texan, and Mt. Juliet had that same Texas feeling — the culture of people helping people unconditionally, the way I grew up, immediately resonated with me,” Propes said. “Back then, it was a small town. Everyone knew everybody, and there was a long legacy of neighbors knowing their neighbors.”
Propes has wanted for Little Texas to perform at the Wilson County Fair ever since, as he points out, that fellow Wilson County resident Tracy Lawrence was the first national act to perform there in 2008.
“I wanted Little Texas to be a part of the Wilson County family, and through a benefit concert at Cedar Creek Marina for Big Brothers in 2016 and the first Celebrate Mt. Juliet show in September of 2019, we finally managed to establish that,” Propes said. “But I still wanted the fair. Fast forward 15 years from our first contact with the fair in 2008 to 2023. We finally got the call, and on Monday, we were proud to be a part of one of the best fairs in the USA. This was important to me and all my friends and family in Wilson County, who have been lobbying for many years to get us in there, and we absolutely refused to disappoint.”
Little Texas has been performing together since releasing their debut album, “First Time for Everything,” in 1992. Among their most popular and recognizable songs are No. 1 hits “My Love” and “What Might Have Been.”
The group returned to releasing music in 2007 after a hiatus, and have been touring ever since.
The band consists of four original members — Propes, Howell (lead vocalist and lead guitarist), O’Brien (guitarist and vocalist) and drummer Del Gray.
“Without a strong support group that is solid as a rock, no performing organization can last,” Propes said. “Charlie Daniels taught us many, many years ago that when you find a family member, you hang on to them until they want to move on, and when that happens, it sometimes hurts. When you find folks who are loyal to you, enjoy being with you and do an amazing job, you do whatever you can to hang on to them, and we’ve tried our best to do that.”
The foursome — which helped form the group in 1988 — still has 18 dates remaining in 2023.
“Everyone who has ever worked with us in the last 33 years is still a friend, and while (there) have been a few who have passed on, we have great memories of all the people who have taken care of us over the years,” Propes said. “The key is ... we’re brothers who have survived many, many things and have a relationship that may possibly transcend a husband/wife scenario. And most bands who have been together this long will tell you the same.”
