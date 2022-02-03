NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled his $52.5-billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase from the $41.8-billion budget that the Republican proposed for the current year. The 2022-23 spending plan includes increases for law enforcement, education, state workers, roads and more, buoyed by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic and federal coronavirus recovery funding.
The wide-ranging plan also includes money to make Juneteenth a state holiday. The budget proposal needs ultimate approval from the Republican-dominant General Assembly.
Here’s a look at the highlights:
EDUCATION
• $550 million for career and technical education grants to award $1 million each for every high school and $500,000 to each middle school and for additional vocational and rural grant programs
• $200 million to relocate 14 schools currently in flood plains
• $750 million for the following 2023-24 budget year, to fund a change to the education funding formula for K-12 schools that Lee will propose in the ongoing legislative session
• $250 million for infrastructure improvements at Tennessee State University, a historically Black university that the state has underfunded for years
• $200 million for equipment and facility upgrades at community and technical schools
• $124.6 million total increase to the fund that allows for pay raises for teachers and other school-worker positions; the fund was increased by $120.1 million for the current budget
• $88.6 million to expand the HOPE scholarship to $5,100 at four-year institutions and $3,200 at two-year institutions
• $66.3 million to the fund for higher-education-employee salaries, equivalent to a 4% increase to the fund
• $32 million, half of it one-time money, for charter-school facilities
LAW ENFORCEMENT
• $355 million for a multi-agency law enforcement training academy
• $178.9 million to improve the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network
• $150 million in grants to help reduce crime in communities
• $66.2 million to help local law enforcement agencies with hiring
• $43.2 million to increase salaries for correctional officers at state and privately-operated prisons, including a raise to the starting rate up to $44,520 at state prisons
• $15.9 million for the hiring of 100 more Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers
• $9.7 million to hire 20 new Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators and 30 forensic scientists and other staff
HEALTH
• $50.4 million to expand a voucher program to more foster children and adoptive children
• $25.5 million to expand Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare, to provide dental benefits to all adult enrollees; $11.9 million to increase dental services and increase the number of dentists in the state
• $18 million to attract 150 new primary-care residents to rural areas
• $6.6 million to extend a pilot program that increased postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months for all pregnant women on TennCare who currently don’t qualify
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
• $519 million for new road projects, plus $100 million for existing projects
• $25 million for a grant program to attract major entertainment and sports events and conventions
• $13.4 million for additional infrastructure and environmental work at the Memphis Regional Megasite, where Ford has announced a massive electric-vehicle and battery-production project
• $9.5 million to continue developing the Wilson County state fair site
• $4 million for enhanced litter removal along roads
GENERAL GOVERNMENT
• $650 million to pay into the pension and other post-employment benefit trust funds
• $128 million for retirement, health insurance and 401k matching payments for state workers
• $120 million for market adjustments to pay for state workers
• $64.4 million for state workers in executive-branch agencies to receive a 4% increase to the fund for the state’s performance-based pay program
• $50 million increase to the state’s Rainy Day Fund
• $7.7 million to make Juneteenth a state holiday
