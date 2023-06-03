The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Mary Neil Estes, an reading specialist at Lebanon’s Byars Dowdy Elementary School …
School ... Byars Dowdy Elementary
What grade/subject do you teach? Reading specialist
How long have you been in education? 30 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 30 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of ? My husband, Trey, and I were born and raised in Wilson County. Both of my parents and grandparents were teachers here in Wilson County. I have had six children that have gone to Lebanon Special Schools and Wilson County Schools. Also, my husband and I own a business, All Star Stitches, here in Wilson County. I love my community.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy spending time with my family and going to the lake.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I taught first grade here at Byars Dowdy for 26 years, then have been the reading specialist for the last four years. I absolutely love teaching children to read. Reading is one of the most important skills in life. Reading is not always about being able to read a book. You have to learn to read for lots of other reasons, for example, a job application, medicine, directions for putting things together. I love that I get to help a child be successful in life.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I love building relationships with my students and their parents so students will feel successful.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Byars Dowdy is one the oldest schools in Wilson County. We have a rich tradition of academic excellence in Lebanon, and also, Byars Dowdy is known for having a strong family community.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I loved the fact that teachers can make a difference.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s in March, April and May when the data comes in and you see the growth students have made.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s all the teaching responsibilities and hats you have to wear.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? It’s Danielle Floyd. She was a former colleague and now the assistant principal at Stoner Creek. She believed in me and pushed me to apply for the reading specialist position. She was a game-changer for me.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “Thank you for teaching me to read.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It would be as the person that made a difference in someone’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.