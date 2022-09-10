I said, “Umm, so, I think I’ve messed up.”
My husband responded, “What does that mean?”
But first, let me paint the picture.
It’s about 9:30 at night, and both of us are reading.
I’ve got my glasses on. He has his glasses on.
I’m guessing he was reading about politics or football. I was reading about the newest supplement I’d purchased off of Amazon and its health benefits.
Yes, we are officially old people now.
It was a Tuesday. We both had work the next day. It was almost past our bedtime. And clearly, nobody wanted to have to get dressed and head to the emergency room at that time of night.
“So, I bought liquid iodine off the internet, and I think I got the dosage wrong,” I said. “And I’ve taken it twice now. You know I’m bad with math.”
He answered, “Why do you keep taking stuff like that. How did you get the dosage wrong?”
I responded, “It didn’t come with a dropper, so I improvised. And then, tonight, when I was making Neill’s protein shake, I added some iodine to his shake.”
He said, “Why do you add things to his shake without telling him.”
I shared, ”And so I’m supposed to take 150 mcg (micrograms), but I just realized that that that translates to a few drops, and I’ve been taking a teaspoon, which equates to 4,928,920 mcg. I think I’ve poisoned us both!!
We both start reading feverishly about iodine poisoning.
“This says you could stop breathing and go into a coma,” he said. “Where is Neill?”
We rush to find our boy watching television.
“What?” he says as he looks at us looking at him.
I responded, “So, I put another supplement in your shake tonight. Are you feeling ok?”
“What did you put in there,” he asks. “Why do you keep putting things in there? I’m not your guinea pig.”
We explain how his mother may have inadvertently poisoned him, when she so lovingly made him his protein shake.
“You know if you did this to someone you were not related to, this would be a crime,” he said.
My husband added, “If she kills you, it’s still a crime.”
I answered, “Unintentionally … no one is going to convict me of killing him when I was just trying to make him healthier … geez.”
My son asks, “What? Am I going to die? How much did you give me?”
Three hours later, one emergency call to a friend in healthcare, followed by drinking lots of water and swallowing several charcoal tablets, we decided to finally go to bed.
“Set your alarm and check on us throughout the night to make sure we don’t go into a coma,” I said.
My husband answered, ”I’ve got a big day tomorrow.”
I responded, “Are you kidding me?”
My husband said, “Fine, but if you live through the night, then I’m changing the Amazon password in the morning.”
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments. Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
