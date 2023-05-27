Mt. Juliet High School teacher Sherie Grossman has had music in her life since she was a child.
That melodic existence remains as Grossman was recently named as one of the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation’s 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence.
“I’ve always connected with music,” Grossman said. “Through high school, it was pretty apparent that that’s what I wanted to teach. I was a drum major and a leader in the (band) and I really felt like it was the path that I wanted to take. I loved it.”
The CMA Foundation began the Music Teachers of Excellence program seven years ago. Originally, it was only applicable to Metro Nashville educators.
Since then, the program has expanded to include 10 teachers from Metro Nashville Schools, 10 teachers from across the state, and 10 teachers from outside of Tennessee. The application process includes school information, letters of recommendation, questions and a seven-minute video with a lesson plan to show the teacher in action.
“I presented at our state conference this year, and I was working through one of the lessons that I was going to be presenting at the conference,” Grossman said. “I did that as my video.”
Winners receive a $2,500 grant for the school and an additional $2,500 for personal use. Grossman previously won the award in 2019.
Even before she decided to pursue music as a career, music was a part of Grossman’s life.
“My grandfather tried to teach me to play piano, and he was a singer,” Grossman said. “In elementary school, when I was in California, I played the violin. Then, I moved with my mom to a new town where they didn’t have strings. In fifth grade, I started playing clarinet, and that’s been my instrument ever since.”
Grossman first decided to go into music education in middle school.
“When I was in middle school, I loved playing my instrument, and I loved band,” Grossman said. “My band director was my inspiration, and I told him when I was in eighth grade that I want to be a band director. He said, ‘Well, you’re not the best player I’ve ever had, but you have the most drive. That inspired me.”
Over her 20-year career in music education, Grossman taught in California for seven years before moving to Tennessee in 2005. She worked at MJHS as the assistant band director for 10 years. She taught at Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville for two years before returning to Mt. Juliet this year.
“Instrumental band, orchestra, and choir have been what I’ve taught in sixth through 12th grade,” Grossman said. “That’s kind of rare, because most teachers are either band directors or orchestra directors or choir directors. I’m kind of an anomaly, because I love teaching all three.”
Grossman also teaches piano and general music.
“I do whatever I need to to inspire (students) and teach music in whatever way I can,” Grossman said.
