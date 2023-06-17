For nearly 40 years, Johnie Payton was a music educator in Lebanon.
Her passion for music touched the lives of her students and co-workers, who will come together tonight for a tribute concert in her honor.
The concert will be at 6 p.m. at Lebanon’s Winfree Bryant Middle School and is free to the public.
“She impacted so many students, so many people in the community,” concert organizer and music teacher Soniya Patel said. “Not only was she an educator, but she was part of so many other things in the community, such as the fair board. After she retired, she worked at Cracker Barrel. She was a part of the school board for Wilson County. There’s so many different things that she had done. She grew up in this community. She was born here in Lebanon, was one of the first people to integrate into Lebanon High School in the 1960s.”
After Payton passed away in December of 2022, Patel began organizing the concert, alongside fellow music educator Gerald Patton.
“I currently am a music teacher at Byars Dowdy (Elementary School in Lebanon) and had known her for many years, and Gerald was a student of hers,” Payton said. “She was a mentor for him. To honor her accomplishments, to honor her legacy, we wanted to do something musically to remember her.”
Patton and Patel wanted to do something on a grander scale for Payton.
“She was my elementary music teacher, piano teacher, and choir teacher,” Patton said. “She died Dec. 7, 2022, and she had a nice funeral service, but myself and Soniya Patel had the idea of doing something on a more grand scale to honor her legacy.”
Patton has been a music educator for 25 years.
“This woman is the reason I’m a music educator,” Patton said. “Ever since I was little, I was drawn to her, because she had a beautiful singing voice. She showed love and enthusiasm when she taught music, and I said to myself as I got a little older, ‘I want to create that same sense of love and enthusiasm and pride and creativity with students one day.’
“I just finished 25 years teaching, and I am blessed to say that I am who I am because of the influence and the nurturing of my former teacher, Johnie Payton.”
Many of Payton’s former students feel the same way.
“This woman has taught probably thousands of kids,” Patton said. “Not all of us are musicians, of course, but the ones that are musicians or music teachers, we attribute that inspiration to her love of music and her instilling that in our hearts.”
Performers include former members of Payton’s Rainbow Kids choir group.
The choir will perform “Amazing Grace” at the end of the concert, a song selection that was made based on a memory of Payton that Patton and Patel shared.
“A year ago, Johnie Payton, myself and Soniya Patel attended a concert at Belmont University,” Patton said. “The group that was playing was the African American Wind Symphony. They’re a group of all African Americans doing a concert, so we went, and it was beautiful. Johnie had the best time. At the very end, they played ‘Amazing Grace.’ I look over, and Johnie has tears coming down her face. I have never seen this woman cry before, so I knew that she was so moved by the music that she just started to cry.”
There will be other soloists and instrumental acts performing at the concert.
“All of the performers have some relationship to Johnie — former students, co-workers ... it’s just a whole myriad of relationships,” Patton said.
The tribute concert has been in the works for months.
“We started planning the concert the day of her funeral,” Patel said. “Back in April, we started trying to find people who would want to participate. We thought about all the different groups that she’d worked with.”
Patel met Payton in high school, during career day her senior year.
“They sent me to Sam Houston Elementary, which is where (Payton) taught at the time,” Patel said. “We’d never met before, but that began a kind of friendship. She took me under her wing. Johnie and I would see each other during college. Eventually, the job came up at LSSD (the Lebanon Special School District), and she encouraged me to try for it. It’s my 25th year teaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.