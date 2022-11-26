The Watertown Police Department began a new Thanksgiving tradition this year by delivering meals to residents in need.
Residents were able to place families on the Watertown Police Department Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels list until Wednesday.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 6:03 am
Then, on Thanksgiving Day, Watertown Police Officers, members of the fire department and other volunteers prepared and delivered 73 meals to residents across the community.
“It was wonderful,” Watertown Police Officer Donna Gray said. “We had an outpouring of support from the community, food donations, and we delivered 73 to-go boxes of food. It was just amazing. We had a lot of volunteers, and it turned out really good.”
After splitting the community into sections, it took the volunteers around an hour and a half to deliver all of the food.
“It was heartwarming ... it really was,” Gray said. “We had people that were thankful. We had people that were tearing up. There were people that were on the list that had no idea that anybody had put them on the list, and I couldn’t have imagined spending my Thanksgiving any other way.”
After this year’s inaugural meals on wheels, Gray said that the department plans on doing it every year.
“It was really just one of those things where everybody is still trying to bounce back from all the COVID stuff, and with inflation, everything is so expensive,” Gray said. “We have a lot of elderly folks, a lot of people that have lost a spouse that are elderly, just different things like that. We just decided to just give back to our community, deliver meals and make everybody’s Thanksgiving pleasant.”
Gray said that the department didn’t ask anyone to donate food. They had planned on paying for it all through the department. In the end, they ended up having enough food to pass out turkey, ham and around six sides to the people who had been put on their list.
“We had tons and tons of food to cook and deliver, and we utilized every bit of it,” Gray said. “Every person got two plates of food, including desert.”
Watertown Assistant Police Chief Michael Henderlight helped Gray originate the Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels. He said that the idea came from wanting to take care of people in their community.
“We made it happen with the help of the community and council and just other folks giving back from the community,” Henderlight said.
Henderlight went out and delivered meals alongside other volunteers on Thanksgiving day.
“It was really amazing,” Henderlight said. “We had some people shocked. Some people wanted hugs, Some people cried, and I teared up myself. There’s no better feeling than being able to help someone through a hard time or just to give back.”
