The Mt. Juliet Police Department broke ground on its new headquarters at a ceremony in which more than 100 residents attended on Friday.
Mt. Juliet’s new police headquarters will house a police, fire, and EMS communications center, along with an emergency coordination center.
It will include a community storm shelter, enhanced vehicular and ballistic protection, more extensive evidence storage, an evidence processing laboratory, K-9 kennels, a vehicle processing garage, and training rooms.
The Parent Company, a Brentwood-based construction management firm, plans to construct the facility. The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s 45,000 square-foot building will be built adjacent to its current headquarters, next to Charlie Daniels Park.
“This day is nothing short of remarkable,” said Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler.
The golden shovels hitting the dirt pile at the groundbreaking ceremony begins the project’s first phase.
Four days earlier, the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the Parent Company to fund approximately $7.6 million for the project’s first phase.
Overall costs for the new police headquarters are estimated at between $21.9 million and $24.6 million.
Chandler, who led the project, indicated that there will be more costs down the road for furniture, technology, and more.
“We’re excited about this day,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “We’re grateful for God’s continued blessings upon us to be able to serve this community and to be able to have a new facility that will serve not only the community but also our men and women of the Mt. Juliet Police Department.”
Hambrick indicated that the new facility is a needed and welcomed one for the city.
Mt. Juliet’s new police headquarters is expected to be completed in 16-20 months.
The current police facility will remain the city’s property, but Mt. Juliet has not made any decisions over its future use. City officials have discussed a partnership with the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center to utilize the facility, in addition building a possible youth center and a community pool.
“Today marks the foundation for a safer tomorrow,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness.
District 1 commissioner Ray Justice said that he new police headquarters marks a whole new era for the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
At the ceremony, Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin announced that Michael Mullins will be the department’s next chief, beginning in December when Hambrick plans to retire. Martin also announced that Chandler will become the department’s deputy chief.
Mullins, who has been with the Mt. Juliet Police Department for more than 25 years, is the current deputy chief.
Chandler, who is currently the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s spokesman and also serves as a Wilson County commissioner, has worked for the department for 19 years. He will still have a public information role with the department after his promotion.
Martin said he waited for a special time to announce the promotion of Mullins and Chandler. He said that promoting Mullins to chief was an easy decision, and that it would be wrong to go outside of the department and hire someone who did not sacrifice as much for the Mt. Juliet Police Department as Mullins has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.