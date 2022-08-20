Mt. Juliet’s reputation as a corporate-friendly environment in the post-pandemic world garnered acclaim in a study recently released by the Boyd Company.
The site selection study named Mt. Juliet among the top U.S. cities for the “new normal” corporate headquarters office. In the study that reflected post-pandemic, remote-working corporate relocation trends, Mt. Juliet ranked as the top headquarters site in the mid-southern U.S.
The study also considered state tax structures and compared the cost of operating a typical corporate head office in each location.
“We do these reports periodically for high-growth industries,” said John Boyd Jr., a principal of the Boyd Company. “What we are determining at this time is the new normal, where we identify the factors related to this phenomenon. Mt. Juliet, on our radar, screamed like never before. It has emerged as a premier suburb.”
In conducting the analysis, the Boyd Company covered geographically-variable cost factors that it deemed critical to the corporate site selection process, factors including labor, real estate, construction, utilities, taxes and travel.
Boyd indicated that in today’s market, many companies are moving towards a hub-and-spoke model, with one central head office hub and additional smaller spokes.
Boyd attributed that trend to the millions of office employees still working from home because of the pandemic and who will likely continue to do so long into the future since it has become a desirable alternative for many office workers.
On the flip side, it also saves companies money on real-estate costs while maintaining stable productivity levels. Many companies even use working remotely as a recruitment tool for new employees.
Boyd sees opportunities for corporations to build on these new real estate and work/life dynamics and gain other economic advantages by including a corporate headquarters realignment as part of their post-pandemic real estate restructuring.
“Historically, off the table in most corporate restructuring programs, the headquarters office is in play like never before,” Boyd said. “Included in this new, post-pandemic realignment will be designating one of the new satellite offices as the company’s formal corporate headquarters. Such a move will enable the company to take advantage of superior business and tax climates and lifestyle amenities for the company, its C-suite executives and significantly downsized support staff.”
Boyd also indicated that with a reduced head office staff, “companies will be increasingly relocating to attractive, smaller-market suburban locations, offering lower operating cost structures and superior state business climates.”
Tennessee’s corporate and personal income tax structures are behind Mt. Juliet’s high ranking on the Boyd Company’s scale.
Mt. Juliet is the leading mid-South city per that scale and the only city in Tennessee. Other states included in the top 15 were Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas and Washington.
The top 15 locations all have highly-favorable tax structures at the corporate and personal levels. Of the seven top head office states, only Ohio and North Carolina impose a personal income tax. At the corporate level, only Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina have an income tax, with North Carolina currently phasing it out. Nevada imposes neither a personal nor a corporate income tax.
According to Boyd, growing pressures for corporate tax hikes, heightened costs associated with bringing jobs back to the U.S., and historic inflation levels are all causing a greater focus on comparative operating cost structures in relocation decisions. Many companies are concluding that improving the bottom line on the cost side of the ledger will be far more accessible than on the revenue side coming out of the pandemic in 2022.
The study also revealed that suburban office markets are alive and well.
Boyd’s work with human resources department heads, recruiters and relocation managers revealed that the popular notion that most millennials, techies and young executives want to live in downtown urban enclaves is much more perception than reality.
This reality is underscored by the pandemic, remote working, soaring housing and rent costs, and rising concerns about crime and safety in many urban centers.
“While millennial recruits and other young professionals are not necessarily interested in golf courses and gated communities, they do like open spaces, jogging trails, parks, and more affordable housing options,” the report revealed.
