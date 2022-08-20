LEBNWS-08-20-22 NEW NORMAL PHOTO

Mt. Juliet’s location and amenities, along with a friendly state-tax structure, earned it the title of top mid-South city in the U.S. for corporate headquarters in a post-pandemic environment.

 Submitted

Mt. Juliet’s reputation as a corporate-friendly environment in the post-pandemic world garnered acclaim in a study recently released by the Boyd Company.

The site selection study named Mt. Juliet among the top U.S. cities for the “new normal” corporate headquarters office. In the study that reflected post-pandemic, remote-working corporate relocation trends, Mt. Juliet ranked as the top headquarters site in the mid-southern U.S.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.