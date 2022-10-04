A first-of-its-kind temporary housing facility in Lebanon aims to give at-risk youth in Department of Child Services custody a comfortable transitional location as the state seeks to find them a full-time home.

The Bridge House Executive Director John Widrick explained that the new facility and his organization’s mission is to lead youth out of homelessness and empower them to “live a life that can change a life.”

