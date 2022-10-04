A first-of-its-kind temporary housing facility in Lebanon aims to give at-risk youth in Department of Child Services custody a comfortable transitional location as the state seeks to find them a full-time home.
The Bridge House Executive Director John Widrick explained that the new facility and his organization’s mission is to lead youth out of homelessness and empower them to “live a life that can change a life.”
Widrick has not been in Wilson County long. He moved to the area from his native New York, where he spent 20 years working with at-risk youth as a minister and co-founding a community center.
Now, he’ll be running the Bridge House, located at the corner of North Maple Street and Baddour Parkway.
“Our location is able to house up to 10 children or youth,” Widrick said. “It is fully equipped with a basketball court, two bedrooms with (multiple) bunks, a living room area with game systems, and an area for them to do their homework.”
Widrick also pointed out that a visitation area will permit birth families to meet with the children staying at the Bridge House without going to a typical public setting, like a fast-food restaurant.
The goal is to help make the transitional phase of fostering children as comfortable as possible for those whose lives are being disrupted.
“This is a temporary solution, so they don’t have to stay in a cramped DCS space for a few weeks,” Widrick said. “It’s also a solution for case workers to work on the case without having to care for the children. We have volunteers on site that care for the children 24/7 so that the caseworker can totally focus on the child’s case.”
Widrick observed a troubling Tennessee trend after moving to the Volunteer State and decided to do something about it.
“Right now in Tennessee, there are 9,000 kids in DCS custody but only 5,000 foster homes available,” Widrick said. “What are we doing with the other 4,000?”
With any hope, Widrick believes that the Bridge House might show those considering fostering that they have what it takes to be that difference in a child’s life.
“There might be people who are not foster parents but want to become foster parents,” Widrick said. “A lot of times, they are on the fence. Even if they just want to volunteer to help, it’s a huge part of it.”
From his own account, being in a foster family has done a lot from Widrick’s perspective.
“In my experience, your eyes are open to different demographics in your community,” Widrick said. “It definitely gives you the ability to learn more about yourself and your community and what is needed.”
The Bridge House is associated with a Lebanon church, the Bridge Fellowship. Pastor Phil Wilson said that the organization emerged as his church explored ways to give back to the community.
“Several years ago, our staff got together and said, ‘We need to do something to give away to people,’ ” Wilson said. “They came up with this concept for a 501(3)c, and the Bridge House was born.”
Initially, they were just collecting food and clothing for families in need.
“Then, John (Widrick) came in and said, ‘Well, a lot of people do that, but there is not a safe house for young people,’ ” Wilson said. “It was John’s vision.”
The Bridge House officially opened its doors on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.