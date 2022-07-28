The former Wilson Central High School principal, Travis Mayfield, will be taking his talents to the central office as he becomes Wilson County Schools’ newest deputy director of operations.
The announcement brings Mayfield’s seven-year stint as the leading administrator at WCHS, a role he has relished, to a close.
“I was happy being the principal at Wilson Central,” Mayfield said. “There is no doubt I’ll miss the daily interaction with students and teachers. They are the reason I have been in education for the past 29 years, and I will continue to keep them in mind in my new role.”
Mayfield indicated the move would be bittersweet but was looking forward to what the central-office position would entail.
“This position will be an opportunity to make a difference across the school system in an area that really interests me,” Mayfield said. “Having been a principal for a number of years, I feel I can contribute to district decision making, knowing how students, teachers and administrators will view a particular change or building project.”
The deputy director of operations position entails several roles. Chief among them is to review construction, maintenance, transportation and all other contracts between vendors and the Wilson County Board of Education through monthly reports.
Mayfield will supervise maintenance, capital and building projects, food service, and custodial operations. With the building of future school sites, Mayfield will be busy managing construction phases from design to bidding.
Mayfield indicated an eagerness to get started.
“My first assignment is to visit every campus, assess the needs of particular buildings with the help of the school principal,” Mayfield said. “My focus has always been on students, and even in this new role, I will continue to think about how students are impacted when it comes to district-level decisions.”
As the deputy director of operations, Mayfield will report directly to Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell. He’s hoping to build on the relationship he already has with Luttrell.
“I believe Luttrell has a great vision to continue progress in our district and the opportunity to be a part of that vision was my reason for applying,” Mayfield said. “Mr. Luttrell and I have already talked about the possibility of renovations at some of our older buildings that need improve- ments so that all students have a school they can be proud to call their own.
“Our county is experiencing growth in every part of the county, and I get to be a part of not only building new schools but making the most of our current buildings.”
As the district grapples with that growth, project planning and operations management among current and future schools will have a significant impact. District administration indicated that Mayfield’s promotion would lend itself to success in that area.
“We are very excited that Mr. Mayfield is taking on this position,” Luttrell said. “What he brings to this district is valuable in so many ways. We’re fortunate to take his skills that’s brought so much success in his career and place them into this important position. Through previous conversations with him, the ideas and strategies he has for this position will benefit everyone greatly.”
The promotion represents a personal milestone for Mayfield, who has lived in Wilson County for the past 17 years.
“In 2005, when I was hired as an assistant principal at Wilson Central, I was in awe of how big and nice the building was,” Mayfield said. “I even took a picture and sent it to my mom.”
The search for a new principal at WCHS remains underway.
