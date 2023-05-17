Graduation season has officially begun, and as high-school seniors across Wilson County look back on their time in school, some have endured a variety of circumstances in order to reach the finish line.
Lucas Freeman graduated from Friendship Christian School on Saturday morning.
He won the John and Hallie Kinser Memorial Scholarship, but that accomplishment has come following many challenges in his life before he was able to walk across the stage to collect his diploma.
His trek began in 2005.
“I was born into a very, I would say, chaotic household,” Freeman said. “(It was) very addiction-filled and just not a great place for a child. Over the first eight years of my life, I saw a lot of stuff that most people never see in 60 or 70 years.”
Throughout the early years of his life, Freeman’s mom tried to keep him in church to have a foundation of faith.
“We never really could get there, because we never had a car or anything like that,” Freeman said. “When I’d just turned eight,my mom decided she needed to get some help, and my grandma that we were living with wasn’t going to be able to take care of me. So, she called my aunt (Donna Harmon), who I now live with, and she asked if she could take care of me.”
Before that, Freeman had only met his aunt once and had never met his uncle (Carl Harmon) before.
“That was very scary whenever I came here and it took quite a while to for me to warm up to him, because I was so scared,” Freeman said. “Then, I was always like, ‘Well, where’s my mom?’ They really couldn’t tell. I took awhile, but I finally got there. They really established a firm, church foundation. God always helped me get through it.”
Freeman had separation anxiety for a long time.
“(My aunt) is a traveling nurse,” Freeman said. “So, if she ever went somewhere and called and said, ‘I’ll be home Friday at six,’ at 6:15, if she wasn’t there, I was calling her, worried about her.
“I had extreme anger issues for a long time, but then, they got me into like karate classes so that I could help control it. That helped a bunch.”
Then, Freeman’s father was released from prison. He’d previously been incarcerated, and Freeman hadn’t had much contact.
“The first eight years, I really never talked to my dad,” Freeman said. “Then, when I moved here, my my new parents allowed me the opportunity to have a relationship with him on a limited basis. We grew sort of close, about as close as we could be.”
Freeman enrolled in Friendship Christian after touring both FCS and Lebanon High School.
“We made a pro and con list,” Freeman said. “They (his parents) really let me decide which one I figured would be the best learning environment and the best overall environment for me, but the biggest thing was we felt safe in our walk with Christ there.”
In December of 2020, Freeman’s mother passed away. Then, in February of 2021, his paternal grandmother passed away.
“Only a month or so later, my father got re-incarcerated, this time likely for good,” Freeman said. “That was that was a big struggle point, but through God and friends and Friendship Christian administration, and of course my parents, I made it through.”
Before going to FCS, Freeman had always wanted to go to Auburn (Alabama) University.
“Now that I went to a smaller school, and it just felt like a big family, I really don’t want to go to a big school anymore,” Freeman said. “I decided I was going to Cumberland (University).”
“The friendships I formed there I feel are one-of-a-kind. At Lebanon High School, there’s so many (people). It’s hard to connect to people deeply. I really just made some super good friendships, and on the football team, we really bonded super close together.
Freeman is studying sports management at Cumberland University and is potentially going to law school after that.
“I’m excited to just get to know more people,” Freeman — who helped the FCS football team capture the Division II-Class A state championship in December — said. “I’m excited to just see something new and just try to make the world a better place, honestly.”
