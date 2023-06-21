Recent Green Hill High School graduate Nate Kammerer has always been fascinated with the city of Mt. Juliet and its official flag.

Kammerer, who plans to study design communication and publishing at Belmont University, said he decided to work on designing a proposed flag for Mt. Juliet in his advanced placement research class during his senior year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.