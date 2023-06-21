Recent Green Hill High School graduate Nate Kammerer has always been fascinated with the city of Mt. Juliet and its official flag.
Kammerer, who plans to study design communication and publishing at Belmont University, said he decided to work on designing a proposed flag for Mt. Juliet in his advanced placement research class during his senior year.
“I’ve always been fascinated by local history, and I thought I could combine that with my interests and talents in art and design to do more of a creative thesis,” the 18-year-old Kammerer said. “At the same time, I realized this assignment could be a unique opportunity to make a positive change in my community. I know it sounds cheesy, but being a Mt. Juliet native, I felt like it could be my legacy.”
Kammerer felt the current city flag was ineffective due to its complicated design.
Mt. Juliet’s official flag — which was adopted on March 5, 1990 — is the city seal on a tan field outlined by a thin, black border.
In his research project, Kammerer conveyed that while Mt. Juliet’s municipal seal serves its purpose on official documents and government websites, the flag’s elements are almost indiscernible when it is flapping in the wind. He also indicated that he only saw the flag flown in two city parks, at Mt. Juliet City Hall and on the headshots of many Mt. Juliet police officers and government officials.
Kammerer believed that a new, effective city flag would be a unifying symbol for the city.
He eventually designed a black and gold flag, with thick bars and thin lines on the top and the bottom and a four-pointed star in the center.
Kammerer said the flag’s colors been associated with the city of Mt. Juliet since 1905.
“My flag breaks the rule of having standard colors, because with black and gold, these colors are so deeply ingrained in Mt. Juliet’s culture that I don’t believe a flag with any other color would resonate with citizens,” said Kammerer.
Kammerer said that the thick bars represent the city being located between Old Hickory Lake and J. Percy Priest Lake, while the thin lines correspond to the city’s location along U.S. Route 70 and Interstate 40.
He also said that the star is an extension of the geographic symbolism seen in the four stripes of the flag. Kammerer indicated that the star reflects this symbolism by resembling a compass rose, the icon on a map that indicates the four cardinal directions.
“The four-pointed star specifically describes the intersection of the railroad tracks and Division Street in downtown Mt. Juliet,” said Kammerer.
Kammerer feels that the star evokes the four values represented in the quadrants of the city seal — family, recreation, religion, and education.
“The new design is simple, distinct, and rich in symbolism,” said Kammerer.
Kammerer presented the proposed flag to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners four weeks ago.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness responded by awarding Kammerer a city coin for his efforts. Maness said that he was impressed with how Kammerer skillfully merged references to the city’s geography and symbolism in his design.
“The design of the flag is not only a model for great flag design, but it also coveys a message about the city’s identity,” said Maness.
Maness also indicated that the city commission plans on expanding its audience for Nate’s proposed flag presentation and will gather feedback from residents.
“In my eyes, the new flag would be an easy way to boost civic pride,” said Kammerer.
